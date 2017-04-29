Pitt's Johnson drafted in 4th round by Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Pitt guard Dorian Johnson's journey to the NFL ended Saturday when he was drafted in the fourth round (No. 115 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals.

It all started in February, 2013, when Johnson, who was Pitt's first five-star offensive lineman, signed a letter of intent in a small conference room at Belle Vernon High School. No fanfare, only his Aunt Erica's camera to chronicle the moment.

Four years later, he is the first Belle Vernon graduate drafted into the NFL since Penn State offensive lineman Bill Contz went to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round in 1983.

“Dorian was a huge part of our record-setting offense,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter. “He is a great player who was incredibly durable and dependable during his career. The Cardinals are getting a very mature person who won't be outworked. We are thrilled he will join a fellow Panther in Larry Fitzgerald in Arizona.”

Johnson became the first freshman to start on Pitt's offensive line in seven years on Nov. 2, 2013, against Georgia Tech. He struggled that night against pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu, now a four-year veteran with the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Johnson was playing out of position -- left tackle -- to help a Pitt line beset by injuries. Adversity eventually helped make him stronger and he didn't miss a start at left guard over 39 consecutive games during the next three seasons. Two Pitt coaching staffs discovered they couldn't do without him. Johnson, 22, never redshirted.

Last season, he became one of the most highly decorated offensive linemen in Pitt history, ascending to first-team All-American status as selected by the American Football Coaches Association, ESPN.com, SI.com and Sporting News.

He was named second or third team by four others, and was All-ACC for the second consecutive season. He was a first-team selection after he named to the second team as a junior.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.