No surprise: Steelers add another CB in 5th round

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Steelers drafted a cornerback.

For the second time in 18 hours, the fifth time in the past three years and the 14th time in 11 drafts since Mike Tomlin became coach, the Steelers took a cornerback when their turn came up in the draft.

Saturday, it was tall and rangy Brian Allen of Utah who was picked in the fifth round at No. 172 overall.

A day after the Steelers took 5-foot-11 Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton with their first pick of the third round, they added the 6-3 Allen, a converted wide receiver. Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake raved about Allen's height and length (34-inch arms).

“He hasn't played the position very long, but he has shown a real knack for a position-converted receiver who -– with another year under his belt -- would have been picked even higher than we acquired him,” Lake said. “There are a lot of upsides with this player.”

Allen said he did not play defense in his life until 2014, his third season at Utah. He did not become a full-time starter until his fifth-year senior season in 2016, when he tied for fifth in the Pac 12 with four interceptions.

He was sought, though, more for his potential than on college production. Players with Allen's size (no cornerback drafted so far or invited to the combine is taller or had as long of arms) combined with his speed (4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash) tend to draw attention.

“I think with some more games under his belt I think he probably would have been drafted a lot higher based on his measurables, his physicality, his ability to play the deep ball, etc.,” Lake said.

That high ceiling, however, comes with a projected caveat. The beginning of the summary of Allen's official NFL.com draft profile begins: “On the surface, Allen is nowhere near ready to play NFL football.”

Allen freely admits that tackling was an issue when he first moved to defense. Lake, though, said he was pleasantly surprised by Allen's tackling after he went back to the film to double-check following Allen expressing to Lake that that was his weakness.

Unlike second-round pick JuJu Schuster-Smith, who was one the youngest players drafted this season, nor like the other three Steelers draft picks who left college with eligibility remaining, Allen is five years removed from high school. He's also married with a daughter –- and he earned two undergraduate degrees (economics, human development and family studies) during his time at Utah.

“My last semester of school I ended up taking 22 credits,” Allen said. “I just wanted to finish, and I ended up finishing with two degrees. That was a big thing for me.”

Allen and Sutton join a cornerbacks corps that had last year's first-round pick, Artie Burns, start across from Ross Cockrell with 10-year veteran William Gay in the slot by the end of 2016. Al-Hajj Shabazz also returns after emerging as a special teamer last season, and 2015 second-round pick Senquez Golson remains on the roster despite having missed all of his first two seasons because of injury. The Steelers also added veteran Coty Sensabaugh in free agency.

The Steelers have taken at least one cornerback during each of the past nine drafts, taking 13 overall in that time. Only three of them to this point have started a game for the Steelers.

