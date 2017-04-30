Even Holba surprised Steelers would draft a long snapper

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even Colin Holba agreed, who could have guessed the Steelers would draft a long snapper in the sixth round?

“Oh, absolutely,” said the Louisville long snapper, who was taken Saturday with pick No. 213. “Being in a specialist position, very rarely do guys get drafted. For this to happen is beyond my wildest imagination.”

The Steelers have an experienced long snapper in Greg Warren, a 13-year veteran who re-signed in February. That made the move more surprising when the Steelers used their sixth-round pick on the 6-foot-4, 248-pound Holba.

“Not many long snappers come along we believe are draftable,” general manager Kevin Colbert said. “When we see one, we want to add him in the mix.”

Holba handled Louisville's long-snapping duties for two seasons and was one of two long snappers invited to the NFL Combine. He said he spoke with the Steelers “a little bit” at the Senior Bowl and again at the combine but then stayed in contact.

The Louisville native was his high school's valedictorian, played two years of high school football and three years of baseball.

“When I got done with high school and couldn't play major college football as a quarterback, I just decided to give long snapping a shot at Louisville,” he said. “And it worked out.”

Holba spent draft day at his parents' house.

“I had a couple of friends over, but I wouldn't call it a party,” Holba said. “It was just something to keep my mind off of today.”