Steelers

Steelers take LB Adams with final pick
Chris Harlan | Sunday, April 30, 2017

Seventeen days after making a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, Western Michigan outside linebacker Keion Adams was their choice in the seventh round.

Adams (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) earned second-team All-MAC honors as a senior with 49 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 7 12 sacks. The pass-rusher played 50 games in his four years and finished with 124 career tackles and 14 12 sacks.

Considered nimble with his feet, Adams lacks ideal size for a 3-4 outside linebacker.

“Another upside guy who really developed over the last two years,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said.

Adams joins first-round pick T.J. Watt as edge rushers the Steelers added in this draft, joining holdovers Bud Dupree, Arthur Moats, Anthony Chickillo and soon-to-be 39-year-old James Harrsion.

