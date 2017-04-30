Steelers draft picks possess 'heart and smarts' organization likes

The Steelers drafted a quarterback with a degree in aerospace engineering and a minor in business. They selected a cornerback with undergraduate degrees in economics and human development and family studies.

For their first pick, the Steelers selected a self-professed football junkie who comes from stock that includes two NFL brothers, including a three-time defensive player of the year. One day later, they kept a cancer survivor and the draft's most inspirational success story in Pittsburgh.

Joshua Dobbs, Brian Allen, T.J. Watt and James Conner, among others in the 2017 class, possess qualities the Steelers seek when evaluating players during the draft process.

“Hearts and smarts,” coach Mike Tomlin said, referring to an oft-used line by general manager Kevin Colbert. “A lot of these guys excel in those areas. They display a tremendous passion for the game in their play. They are smart, accomplished young men, not only in the game of football, but outside the game of football.”

Tomlin paused and smiled.

“Rocket scientists and so forth.”

That would be Dobbs, who two summers ago interned at a company in Florida that manufactures F135 fighter jets engines for the U.S. government.

Dobbs believes his book smarts can help him make the transition from Tennessee's spread offense to the NFL pro-style set. On a conference call with reporters, he rattled off a list of quarterback reads that he views as similar to the Steelers' style.

“It's great to have an engineering degree,” Dobbs said, “because just the preparation and the mental aptitude and mental toughness that it takes to push through four years of college, pursuing and aerospace engineering degree with a business minor and playing Division I SEC football, that's the same amount of pressure you have to take on the field as a quarterback.

“And the preparation day-to-day, and the constant trying to find every detail that is going to give you a good, competitive edge on Sunday. It's the same mindset that you have in the classroom that you take into the film room and on the field.”

Allen, the Steelers' fifth-round pick, made the most of his five years at Utah, earning two degrees while learning the nuances of cornerback after switching from wide receiver in 2014. The Steelers' oldest draftee — he turns 24 in October — Allen also is married with a daughter.

“My parents were just real big on school,” said Allen, who took 22 credits in his final semester. “I started one of my majors and ended up finishing it early, and I still had eligiblity so I was like, ‘Why not try and get another degree if I can.' ”

Third-round pick, Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton, received his degree in December and also displayed his football smarts when Tomlin, Colbert and defensive coordinator Keith Butler met with him before the school's pro day.

“We went through some film and different things and different schematics,” Colbert said. “Cameron was very, very impressive with his knowledge of their defense, not only at his position, but also every other position on the defense.”

Perhaps the draft pick with the most football aptitude is Watt, the third in a line of football-playing brothers. He watched brother J.J. go from a walk-on at Wisconsin to becoming one of the NFL's top defensive ends. Middle brother Derek also played at Wisconsin and is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watt's brothers, particularly J.J., gave T.J. a blueprint on how to prepare to play in the NFL.

“Everybody knows me as J.J.'s little brother, but people don't know the little things, the work ethic, the countless hours of film study,” Watt said. “Doing all the little things like getting the right amount of sleep, hydration, just treating myself like a professional athlete while I was still in college.

“I have learned so much from J.J., and I have been able to translate that to myself.”

And then there is the heart of the Steelers' draft class: Conner.

He endeared himself to Steelers executives not just with his football skills but the way he persevered through chemotherapy treatments to train with his Pitt teammates prior to the 2016 season. His return to competition and the strides he made at the end of the season convinced the Steelers to take him with a third-round compensatory pick

“Not a lot needs to be said about James Conner that everyone isn't aware of,” Colbert said, adding, “He just has that demeanor, the character and the football character beyond compare.”

