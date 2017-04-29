Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Orndoff, Shell among free agents signed by Steelers
Joe Rutter | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Pittsburgh tight end Scott Orndoff runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After making eight selections in the NFL Draft, the Steelers signed nine rookie free agents Saturday

Five of the players have local connections: running back Rushel Shell and defensive tackle Christian Brown of West Virginia, tight end Scott Orndoff and defensive back Terrish Webb of Pitt, and IUP guard Ethan Cooper.

Also signed were defensive tackle Nelson Adams of Mississippi State, defensive end Francis Kallon of Georgia Tech, linebacker Keith Kelsey of Louisville and quarterback Nick Schuessler of Clemson.

Shell, Pennsylvania's all-time leading rusher while at Hopewell, attended Pitt but left after one season. He transferred to UCLA but changed his mind and ended up at West Virginia, where he never exceeded 800 rushing yards in any of his three seasons.

Orndoff, a Seton-La Salle graduate, had 35 catches for 579 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch on 13 receptions as a junior.

Of the nine players signed, Georgia Tech's Kallon was the only player brought in by the Steelers for a pre-draft visit.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

