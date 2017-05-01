Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers release Mettenberger
Joe Rutter | Monday, May 1, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers back up quarterbacks Landry Jones and Zach Mettenberger throw during practice Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The casualty of the Steelers drafting quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of the NFL Draft is Zach Mettenberger.

The Steelers released Mettenberger, their third-string quarterback last season, on Monday afternoon.

Mettenberger spent the 2016 season on the Steelers roster after he was claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans late in training camp. He didn't attempt a pass with the Steelers and was inactive for 12 regular-season and three playoff games.

He became expendable after the Steelers drafted Dobbs, a four-year player at the University of Tennessee, to provide competition for backup Landry Jones.

In 14 career games that included 10 starts with the Titans, Mettenberger passed for 2,347 yards and 12 touchdowns.

