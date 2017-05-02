Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Shabazz among 4 players waived by Steelers
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
This is a 2016 photo of Al-Hajj Shabazz of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Thursday, May 5, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, a contributor on special teams for part of the 2017 season, was one of four players waived by the Steelers on Tuesday.

Also waived were running backs Brandon Brown-Dukes and Gus Johnson and wide receiver Canaan Severin.

Shabazz appeared in eight games with the Steelers last season when he spent three stints on the active roster. He spent two weeks with the Houston Texans before re-signing with the Steelers in late December. Shabazz had three special teams tackles with the Steelers, and he also played on special teams during the wild-card playoff game against Miami, forcing a fumble.

Shabazz became expendable with the Steelers drafting cornerbacks Cameron Sutton in the third round and Brian Allen in the fifth.

Severin spent last season on injured reserve. Brown-Dukes and Johnson were on the practice squad and signed futures contracts this season.

