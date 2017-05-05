Former Pitt star James Conner's Steelers jersey goes on sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you were waiting for a James Conner Steelers jersey to come on the market, then your time has come.

The former Pitt star running back and Steelers third-round draft pick's jersey is now on sale at Steelers.com. The adult version is $99.95, and the youth model is $74.95.

The jersey will ship after Conner is officially given a number. He wore No. 24 at Pitt and is expected to be awarded the same number for the Steelers, who do not have a No. 24 on the current roster.

The Steelers roster has Conner listed with no number assigned.

Conner is a former ACC Offensive Player of the Year who returned last year after missing a year with a knee injury. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma shortly after the injury and underwent chemotherapy treatments to beat the disease.

Conner during the past week has retweeted many fans' desire to buy his Steelers jersey.

