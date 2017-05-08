Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Report: Bettis no longer with ESPN
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 8, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris react after T.J. Watt was picked #30 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former star Steelers running back Jerome Bettis was among those affected by the widespread recent layoffs at ESPN, The Sporting News reported Monday.

Phone messages to Bettis were not immediately returned. An ESPN spokesperson said the company declined comment.

As a policy since dozens of recognizable on-air and online talent were let go April 26, ESPN has not confirmed who was or was not laid off. The company did not make any announcement; many of the anchors, reporters, analysts and writers posted themselves on social media that they were out.

Bettis joined ESPN in 2013. Soon after retiring following being part of a Steelers team that won the Super Bowl in his hometown of Detroit in 2006, Bettis joined NBC Sports where he spent three seasons as an analyst for Sunday Night Football. He also spent time working for NFL Network.

Bettis, 45, spent 10 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers. He retired with the fifth-most career rushing yards in NFL history (13,662) and now sits sixth. A three-time team most valuable player, Bettis' 10,571 career rushing yards for the Steelers is second for the franchise to Franco Harris.

Owned primarily by Disney, ESPN has been losing revenue in recent years as many consumers “cut the cord” away from the cable and satellite television providers that pay ESPN a per-subscriber fee to carry its networks. Its profits also have been affected by an explosion in the rights fees networks are paying to sports leagues for the rights to broadcast their games.

Bettis has remained active on social media in recent weeks but has not mentioned his job status nor promoted any ESPN programming. The bio on his verified Twitter account does not mention ESPN.

At the NFL draft April 27, Bettis joined Harris in paying tribute to former Steelers president and chairman Dan Rooney, who died last month. Bettis announced the Steelers' first-round pick, linebacker T.J. Watt.

