Steelers sign 5th-round pick Allen

The signing of draft picks is underway for the Steelers.

Fifth-round choice Brian Allen became the first of the Steelers' eight selections in last month's draft to agree to contract. The cornerback from Utah and the team signed a four-year deal Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Allen was the biggest of any of the cornerbacks drafted this year (he had 34-inch arms). That makes him an intriguing prospect when coupled with the fact he also ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

A converted wide receiver, Allen made 12 college starts at cornerback. The 173rd overall pick, Allen had four interceptions as a fifth-year senior in 2016.

He joins a cornerbacks group that includes incumbent starters Ross Cockrell, Artie Burns and William Gay (slot) and also includes free-agent signee Coty Sensabaugh, 2015 second-round pick Senquez Golson and 2017 third-round pick Cameron Sutton of Tennessee. Golson has not played in a regular-season game because of injury.

Sutton is among the Steelers' other seven draft picks yet to sign.

Rookie minicamp is scheduled for Friday through Sunday; draft picks do not need to be signed in order to participate.

