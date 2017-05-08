Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers sign 5th-round pick Allen
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 8, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

The signing of draft picks is underway for the Steelers.

Fifth-round choice Brian Allen became the first of the Steelers' eight selections in last month's draft to agree to contract. The cornerback from Utah and the team signed a four-year deal Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Allen was the biggest of any of the cornerbacks drafted this year (he had 34-inch arms). That makes him an intriguing prospect when coupled with the fact he also ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

A converted wide receiver, Allen made 12 college starts at cornerback. The 173rd overall pick, Allen had four interceptions as a fifth-year senior in 2016.

He joins a cornerbacks group that includes incumbent starters Ross Cockrell, Artie Burns and William Gay (slot) and also includes free-agent signee Coty Sensabaugh, 2015 second-round pick Senquez Golson and 2017 third-round pick Cameron Sutton of Tennessee. Golson has not played in a regular-season game because of injury.

Sutton is among the Steelers' other seven draft picks yet to sign.

Rookie minicamp is scheduled for Friday through Sunday; draft picks do not need to be signed in order to participate.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.