Connor to wear No. 30 with Steelers

James Conner is taking a trip down memory lane.

The third-round draft pick will wear No. 30 when he joins the Steelers for rookie minicamp this week.

Conner, who donned No. 24 during his Pitt career in honor of Marshawn Lynch, wore No. 30 as a high school player at McDowell in Erie.

Given his popularity in Pittsburgh following a decorated career at Pitt and successful battle with cancer, Conner's jersey is expected to be big seller.

It's official! #Dirty30 had to bring it back. Steeler Nation go grab that 30 Jersey pic.twitter.com/ouyUcsN7Af — James Conner (@JamesConner_) May 9, 2017

Conner told Steelers.com: "I like the way Marshawn runs, but now that I am playing professional football, I want to start a name for myself. I can go back to No. 30 where football started to get serious for me, where I started to think about playing Division I football. It's kind of where it all started. High school is where I started realizing I could potentially make it all the way. To go back and wear that number, where it all started, is something special to me."

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh claimed No. 24 after signing with the Steelers as a free agent in March.

First-round draft pick T.J. Watt will wear No. 90. The rest of the draft class includes JuJu Smith-Schuster (13), Cameron Sutton (20), Joshua Dobbs (5), Brian Allen (29), Colin Holba (49) and Keion Adams (99). The Steelers listed all but Watt's and Conner's numbers as subject to change.

