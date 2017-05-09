Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Connor to wear No. 30 with Steelers

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi shares a moment with running back James Conner during Pitt's pro day Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's James Conner breaks in to open field again Syracuse in the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at Heinz Field.

James Conner is taking a trip down memory lane.

The third-round draft pick will wear No. 30 when he joins the Steelers for rookie minicamp this week.

Conner, who donned No. 24 during his Pitt career in honor of Marshawn Lynch, wore No. 30 as a high school player at McDowell in Erie.

Given his popularity in Pittsburgh following a decorated career at Pitt and successful battle with cancer, Conner's jersey is expected to be big seller.

Conner told Steelers.com: "I like the way Marshawn runs, but now that I am playing professional football, I want to start a name for myself. I can go back to No. 30 where football started to get serious for me, where I started to think about playing Division I football. It's kind of where it all started. High school is where I started realizing I could potentially make it all the way. To go back and wear that number, where it all started, is something special to me."

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh claimed No. 24 after signing with the Steelers as a free agent in March.

First-round draft pick T.J. Watt will wear No. 90. The rest of the draft class includes JuJu Smith-Schuster (13), Cameron Sutton (20), Joshua Dobbs (5), Brian Allen (29), Colin Holba (49) and Keion Adams (99). The Steelers listed all but Watt's and Conner's numbers as subject to change.

Jerseys can be pre-ordered at shop.steelers.com .

