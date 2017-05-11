Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Pitt's Blewitt, Galambos, Mitchell among tryouts invited to Steelers rookie camp
Chris Adamski | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt misses what would have been the winning field goal against Duke on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Matt Galambos celebrates his fumble recovery against Duke in the first quarter Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Pitt's Reggie Mitchell practices during spring drills on Tuesday, April 7, 2015 on Pittsburgh's South Side.

James Conner won't be the only Pitt player at the Steelers' rookie camp this weekend. And he'll be far from the only one with local ties.

Pitt's former star running back and third round pick Conner will be joined by five former teammates as among the roughly 50 invites to the Steelers' three-day camp this weekend for rookies and first-year players.

Other former Panthers who will practice are undrafted free agents tight end Scott Orndoff and safety Terrish Webb and tryouts Chris Blewitt, linebacker Matt Galambos, and safety Reggie Mitchell. Webb is from Clairton and Orndoff is a Seton-LaSalle alum.

Other tryouts who are from the area or went to an area college include: quarterback Dillon Buechel (Sto-Rox High School/Duquesne University), offensive tackle Dylan Colucci (Latrobe/Youngstown State), wide receiver Corey Jones (Penn Hills), linebacker T.J. Neal (McKeesport), running back Wayne Capers (Chartiers Valley/Duquesne University) and safety Aaron Terry and tight end Paul Butler (both played at California University).

Another tryout of note is the son of former Steelers Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount. Akil Blount is a first-year linebacker who played at Florida A&M.

Players on tryout are guaranteed only the three-day camp, which will be held Friday through Sunday at the Steelers' UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

The camp also will include the Steelers' eight draft picks, the nine rookie free agents they signed immediately after last month's draft, plus other signings from prior in the offseason who have not yet appeared on an NFL 53-man regular-season roster.

Chris Adamski is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

