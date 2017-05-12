Former Hopewell, Pitt, WVU running back Shell gets chance with Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rushel Shell could have signed with other teams after being bypassed in the NFL Draft.

In his mind, though, there was only one place he wanted to go.

And after completing his first day of rookie minicamp Friday with the Steelers, the former Hopewell, Pitt and West Virginia running back believes he made the correct decision.

“It was a chance to redo what I didn't do when I was here,” Shell said.

Four years after suddenly leaving Pitt following his freshman season, Shell was back on the practice fields at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the facility the Steelers and Panthers share.

Wearing a white No. 38 jersey, Shell is one of 51 players and four running backs competing in the three-day camp. He is one of nine undrafted free agents signed by the Steelers immediately after the draft concluded nearly two weeks ago.

“It's like a good reminder,” Shell said of being back on the South Side. “I was eating lunch in the cafeteria yesterday, and it was like I was back at Pitt.

“It's just a good feeling.”

In 2013, the feelings weren't mutual, not when Shell decided to transfer after rushing for 641 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate season. After considering UCLA, Shell tried to return to Pitt so he could raise his young daughters close to home but was rebuffed by coach Paul Chryst. The next closest Power 5 school was West Virginia, where Shell played three seasons after sitting out his transfer year.

Shell's best year was 2014 when he rushed for 788 yards. He had eight rushing touchdowns in 2015, but as a senior he totaled 514 yards and five touchdowns while dealing with injuries.

While West Virginia running backs Charles Smith (2014) and Wendell Smallwood (2016) were drafted during his tenure, Shell ran a slowish 4.74 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and was not one of the 253 players taken in the draft's seven rounds.

Shell, 23, doesn't regret his career path.

“People feel like I left my hometown,” he said. “It wasn't that. It was something I had to do for myself and my family. Now, I'm here, and I can show that I want to represent my hometown.”

First, Shell must make the 53-man roster as a backup to Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell. He'll be competing with veteran free agent Knile Davis, veteran backup Fitzgerald Toussaint and, of course, third-round draft pick James Conner, also a former Pitt runner.

“It's a legit opportunity,” Shell said.

Like the 233-pound Conner, Shell is a power runner, using his 5-foot-10, 227-pound frame to break through tacklers. As a kid growing up in Hopewell, long before he set the Pennsylvania high school rushing record, Shell patterned himself after the Steelers' Jerome Bettis. He gave himself the nickname, “Russ the Bus.”

“I keep running into you until you don't want to tackle me anymore,” he said.

One way for Shell to help his cause with the Steelers will be playing special teams. At West Virginia, Shell said he was used on kickoff returns. The Steelers like their backup runners to excel on special teams, so Shell will need to expand his knowledge of coverage and return units.

“I'm a physical guy,” he said. “I don't mind going down and hitting someone.”

Shell understands fans might resent him for leaving Pitt. Asked what reaction he'll get when he plays in a preseason game at Heinz Field in August, Shell said, “probably 50-50, some booing, some cheering.”

No matter the response, it won't change Shell's mind about signing with the Steelers. Four years after leaving, he's back home and admitting the biggest change isn't the surroundings or the uniform colors.

“Just me as a person,” Shell said. “Growing up and raising my children, I got a lot more mature and understand what is right and what is wrong. I feel like I'm in a good place.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.