Steelers notebook: QB Dobbs caps whirlwind 24 hours at practice

Friday capped a milestone 24 hours for Joshua Dobbs. And not just because he went through his first official practice as a professional football player.

Dobbs arrived in Pittsburgh only hours before the start of Steelers rookie camp, but don't mistake the quarterback's late arrival for a lack of eagerness to play in the NFL. He had a good excuse for showing up after midnight Friday morning.

His Tennessee graduation ceremony was Thursday in Knoxville. Dobbs majored in aerospace engineering because, he said Friday, he grew up with a passion for aviation and excelled in math and science.

“That definitely was a good feeling,” Dobbs said from the field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “I really enjoyed my time studying that and the amount of knowledge I was able to gain through that.”

Dobbs was widely recognized as one of the most intelligent players available in the draft.

Though being an NFL quarterback is his priority for the time being, Dobbs isn't ruling out a future career in the aerospace trade.

“I just spent four years studying it, so of course I have aspirations,” Dobbs said. “But that's down the road. Right now, I am focused on being the best Steelers quarterback I can be moving forward. And I will pick up that road when needed.”

Allen's one-handed catch

Cornerback Brian Allen, the Steelers' fifth-round pick, spent two-plus seasons at Utah as a wide receiver.

It showed in his first official action on an NFL practice field.

The 6-foot-3 Allen went high into the air and extended his arm up for a one-handed interception during a team drill Friday.

“When I was a wide receiver, I used to stay after practice and practice catches like that,” Allen said. “So I wouldn't necessarily say it was luck. But I would say it was a little skill put into it because I practice that.

“It was just a great play, and I am happy to be out here competing.”

When Allen goes up — especially with one hand — he gets high. No cornerback drafted last month was taller than Allen. Combining height, weight (215 pounds) and arm length (34 inches), he's already one of the biggest cornerbacks in the NFL.

Holba makes his debut

While individual position-specific drills were conducted early Friday morning, specialists congregated with special teams coach Danny Smith.

Only one of the players with Smith was drafted: long snapper Colin Holba, the sixth-round selection.

“It's different,” Holba said of a pro practice in comparison to Louisville. “In college, you have a special teams coordinator, but they are a different position coach. So to have a coach actually work with you in practice, that's something that I liked.”

Holba said Friday he met the veteran kicker (Chris Boswell) and punter (Jordan Berry) he would most likely work with if he makes the team.

Holba, however, had yet to meet Greg Warren, who he will compete with for long-snapping duties.

WVU's Smith released

About 30 minutes before practice began, the Steelers announced running back Dreamius Smith was released. Vance Settlemire of Division II Ashland University was a late tryout addition at running back.

Smith played two seasons at West Virginia and was a one-time teammate of Rushel Shell, who is at Steelers rookie camp as an undrafted free agent. Smith spent time last season on the Steelers' practice squad. He appeared in two games for the San Diego Chargers in 2015.

The Steelers' roster sits at the league-mandated offseason-compliant 90 players.

DHB the coach

Veteran receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was on the field working with the receivers Friday. Longtime receivers coach Richard Mann had knee surgery over the offseason and watched practice from the facility.

Heyward-Bey, who turned 30 in February, is a favorite of the coaching staff and well-liked by peers.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.