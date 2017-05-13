Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Watt finally in his comfort zone
Joe Rutter | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 4:33 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

In the two weeks since he was drafted in the first round by the Steelers, T.J. Watt has enjoyed breakfast at Pamela's, constructed a made-to-order sandwich at Primanti Bros., and ridden the Duquesne Incline to Mount Washington.

This weekend, Watt's tour of Pittsburgh made a stop at the South Side. Although he wasn't far from the famed stretch of bars and restaurants on Carson Street, Watt set up shop a few blocks away at a more preferred location — the grass fields at the Steelers' practice facility.

A 22-year-old outside linebacker, Watt is among 51 players attending the Steelers' three-day rookie minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, taking repetitions alongside other draft picks, undrafted free agents and longshot hopefuls invited on a tryout basis.

And as much as Watt has enjoyed visiting his new surroundings, eating interesting dishes and meeting fans, it's getting acclimated on the football field where he feels the most comfortable.

“It has been a lot of fun to get out here with this coaching group and with the guys,” Watt said Saturday after the second workout session of the weekend. “There is a lot of energy. That's what makes football fun. Obviously, there's a lot of learning when you come back for Day 2. A lot of stuff starts clicking. You start playing a lot faster. That just makes it more enjoyable.”

A self-proclaimed football junkie and younger brother to two NFL players, including three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, T.J. is embracing his first taste of professional football. Next are 10 organized team activity (OTA) practices, which start May 23, followed by a three-day minicamp in mid-June. After that, it's his first training camp with the Steelers in late July.

Did the chance to pull on a gold No. 90 practice jersey for the first time and take part in drills under the watch of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and defensive coordinator Keith Butler make the NFL dream seem real for Watt?

“I don't know if I fully am (a Steeler),” Watt said. “I think each day is a new step to fulfilling that. Right now, I'm so engulfed in the playbook and getting out here and having a good practice each and every day, that I don't really have time to think about stuff like that.”

Watt proved he was a quick study Saturday during a pass defense drill. From his right outside linebacker spot, Watt gauged a pass heading over his head, leaped about three feet, tipped the ball and then cradled it with one arm as he fell to the ground.

“I think I'm doing a good job,” Watt said when asked about assimilating to NFL practices. “Obviously, there are some hiccups here and there, but for the most part, I feel like I am starting to play faster each and every practice.

“I wouldn't say it's easy. I am in the NFL. Nothing comes easy here. But at the same time, I'm just trying to stay in my books as much as possible, make this transition as absolute as possible and make as many plays as I can early on.”

At Wisconsin, Watt's dedication to football was such he rarely hit the social scene in Madison, a known college party town. That is why the best chance of spotting Watt on Carson Street is if he is traveling to or from the practice facility on South Water Street.

“I'm not a guy that really goes out and does any of the night-life activities, so on weekends, it was easy for me (at Wisconsin),” Watt said. “If you want to be a professional athlete, you have to do what it takes to get there.”

Now that Watt is here, he'll get a chance to learn as the understudy to Steelers' all-time sack leader James Harrison. Like J.J. Watt, Harrison also is a former NFL defensive player of the year and a workout warrior.

Watt's first encounter with Harrison will come in about 10 days at OTAs.

“Anytime you're behind a guy who has been in the league for this many years and is a workhorse year in and year out is awesome,” Watt said. “I've had J.J.to learn from, but it's good to get a new perspective in James Harrison.”

Harrison is known for not offering advice to young players unless they approach him first and solicit it. Will Watt take that lead?

“I'm planning on it,” he said. “Obviously, that time will come when he gets in, and I meet him. Right now, I'm focused on getting out here and practicing well.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round draft pick T.J. Watt works with linebackers coach Joey Porter during rookie camp Satuday, May 13, 2017, at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round draft pick T.J. Watt makes a one-handed interception during rookie camp Satuday, May 13, 2017, at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round draft pick T.J. Watt works out with the defense during rookie camp Satuday, May 13, 2017, at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.