Steelers' Watt finally in his comfort zone

In the two weeks since he was drafted in the first round by the Steelers, T.J. Watt has enjoyed breakfast at Pamela's, constructed a made-to-order sandwich at Primanti Bros., and ridden the Duquesne Incline to Mount Washington.

This weekend, Watt's tour of Pittsburgh made a stop at the South Side. Although he wasn't far from the famed stretch of bars and restaurants on Carson Street, Watt set up shop a few blocks away at a more preferred location — the grass fields at the Steelers' practice facility.

A 22-year-old outside linebacker, Watt is among 51 players attending the Steelers' three-day rookie minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, taking repetitions alongside other draft picks, undrafted free agents and longshot hopefuls invited on a tryout basis.

And as much as Watt has enjoyed visiting his new surroundings, eating interesting dishes and meeting fans, it's getting acclimated on the football field where he feels the most comfortable.

“It has been a lot of fun to get out here with this coaching group and with the guys,” Watt said Saturday after the second workout session of the weekend. “There is a lot of energy. That's what makes football fun. Obviously, there's a lot of learning when you come back for Day 2. A lot of stuff starts clicking. You start playing a lot faster. That just makes it more enjoyable.”

A self-proclaimed football junkie and younger brother to two NFL players, including three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, T.J. is embracing his first taste of professional football. Next are 10 organized team activity (OTA) practices, which start May 23, followed by a three-day minicamp in mid-June. After that, it's his first training camp with the Steelers in late July.

Did the chance to pull on a gold No. 90 practice jersey for the first time and take part in drills under the watch of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and defensive coordinator Keith Butler make the NFL dream seem real for Watt?

“I don't know if I fully am (a Steeler),” Watt said. “I think each day is a new step to fulfilling that. Right now, I'm so engulfed in the playbook and getting out here and having a good practice each and every day, that I don't really have time to think about stuff like that.”

Watt proved he was a quick study Saturday during a pass defense drill. From his right outside linebacker spot, Watt gauged a pass heading over his head, leaped about three feet, tipped the ball and then cradled it with one arm as he fell to the ground.

“I think I'm doing a good job,” Watt said when asked about assimilating to NFL practices. “Obviously, there are some hiccups here and there, but for the most part, I feel like I am starting to play faster each and every practice.

“I wouldn't say it's easy. I am in the NFL. Nothing comes easy here. But at the same time, I'm just trying to stay in my books as much as possible, make this transition as absolute as possible and make as many plays as I can early on.”

At Wisconsin, Watt's dedication to football was such he rarely hit the social scene in Madison, a known college party town. That is why the best chance of spotting Watt on Carson Street is if he is traveling to or from the practice facility on South Water Street.

“I'm not a guy that really goes out and does any of the night-life activities, so on weekends, it was easy for me (at Wisconsin),” Watt said. “If you want to be a professional athlete, you have to do what it takes to get there.”

Now that Watt is here, he'll get a chance to learn as the understudy to Steelers' all-time sack leader James Harrison. Like J.J. Watt, Harrison also is a former NFL defensive player of the year and a workout warrior.

Watt's first encounter with Harrison will come in about 10 days at OTAs.

“Anytime you're behind a guy who has been in the league for this many years and is a workhorse year in and year out is awesome,” Watt said. “I've had J.J.to learn from, but it's good to get a new perspective in James Harrison.”

Harrison is known for not offering advice to young players unless they approach him first and solicit it. Will Watt take that lead?

“I'm planning on it,” he said. “Obviously, that time will come when he gets in, and I meet him. Right now, I'm focused on getting out here and practicing well.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.