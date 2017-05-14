Steelers' 7th-round pick wants to make impression

He's the other pass rusher the Steelers selected in the draft.

Keion Adams, unlike first-round pick and fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt, does not have a brother likely headed for the hall of fame.

Unlike Watt, whose brother J.J. is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Adams won get anything close to a seven-figure signing bonus as a seventh-rounder.

While Watt is assured of at least a couple years on the roster to refine his craft, Adams is barely guaranteed a roster spot for the entirety of training camp in Latrobe.

Less than 18 hours after being selected, Watt was peppered with questions after being flown in for a news conference at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

When Adams was taken, assembled media declined a team request to speak with him via conference call.

The initial lives of first- and seventh-round NFL draft picks couldn't contrast more. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's likes to say, “It doesn't matter how you got here.”

Watt and Adams — the first and last picks for the Steelers in 2017 — recognize that.

“Me and T.J. really don't think about that too much. We know at the end of the day we are both rookies, so we both come in and help each other no matter what,” Adams said after a rookie minicamp practice this weekend. “It don't matter what you do in the past, it matters what you do when you get here right now, and we're both working toward that goal.”

Joining a team projected to start 39-year-old James Harrison on one side and use Arthur Moats, who is entering the final year of his contract, as the top backup, there's room for Watt and Adams to make the Steelers as rookies.

The two already forged a relationship.

“Me and him going back and forth on a lot of the playbook stuff just because we are both new,” Watt said. “Terminology and things like that, and we're working on the same footwork and all that stuff. We're working together quite a bit right now.”

Over much of the Steelers' history, it can be argued no spot on defense has been more glamorous than outside linebacker. The Steelers clearly value and prioritize the position. The most recent evidence came when they spent two draft picks on outside linebackers for the second time in three years. In 2015, they took Bud Dupree in the first round and Anthony Chickillo in the sixth.

“I know what I can really be,” Adams said. “I'm just ready to get to work and ready to learn.”

The 6-2, 245-pound Adams had 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks combined in his junior and senior seasons at Western Michigan, which played Watt's Wisconsin team in the Cotton Bowl.

Watt comes to Pittsburgh amid hoopla, and Adams is, to this point, an afterthought, but look no further than last season when the formerly undrafted Harrison took the starting right outside linebacker spot away from former first-round pick Jarvis Jones, who is now with the Arizona Cardinals.

Like Harrison, Adams is a former MAC player.

“(Harrison's) work ethic, his story and what he's been through and where he is now, I'm definitely ready to see what it took for him to get here and get to know the great competitor he is,” Adams said. “I just want to try to get around him as much as I can and learn as much as I can.

“It shows you that no matter what, as long as you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything and get where you need to be. So that's the main focus right now, just making sure I've got to do what I need to do right now.”

