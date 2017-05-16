Steelers sign former Pitt linebacker Galambos, Fordham tight end Odom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt Galambos, a three-year starting inside linebacker at Pitt, and Phazahn Odom, a tight end from Fordham, were signed by the Steelers on Tuesday after tryouts at the team's rookie minicamp last weekend.

To make room on the 90-man offseason roster, the Steelers released tight end Ryan Malleck and cornerback Devonte Johnson.

During his four years at Pitt, Galambos played in 52 games, starting 38. He had 283 tackles, including 20 for a loss and 5.5 sacks. He also had four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Odom is a 6-foot-8 tight end who caught 56 passes in his career at Fordham. He had 740 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons.

The Steelers did not select an inside linebacker or tight end with any of their eight draft picks.

Malleck and Johnson were signed to future contracts in February. Malleck, from Virginia Tech, spent time last year with the New York Giants. Johnson, from Weber State, was with the Atlanta Falcons.

