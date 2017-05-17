Former teammate says Roethlisberger seriously considered retirement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rumors about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring have been circulating since the end of last season.

Two days after the Steelers' AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots, Roethlisberger told 93.7 FM he would take some time before deciding whether to continue his career , which started in 2004. Roethlisberger turned 35 in March.

In April he committed to returning, posting on his site BigBen7.com , "Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best!"

This week a former teammate, offensive lineman Willie Colon, said that Big Ben was seriously considering retirement before saying he would suit up for the 2017 campaign.

Colon, talking to PFT Live on Tuesday, said, "I got to sit down and talk to him and one thing he told me is he did take it seriously. He's dealt with a lot of injuries."

Colon pointed to the offensive line as key to keeping Roethlisberger happy and continuing his career.

"He's passionate about playing, but one thing that keeps his fire going is that offensive line," Colon said. "You have to worry about the health of Ben Roethlisberger. Can you keep him upright, can he stay healthy for the duration? They have the offensive line, they have the pieces around him to make it work."

Roethlisberger and his wife, Ashley, took in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Penguins and Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

The camera caught him looking bored during the game, which lead to some ribbing on Twitter by Pens fans.

Pittsburgh pride runs deep! Big Ben is watching the @penguins at home tonight.You can watch too → https://t.co/rbXTnL5M5N pic.twitter.com/YPRoGskitf — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 16, 2017

When you're trying to enjoy a playoff hockey game, but you realize you locked your keys in the whip. #Pens #BigBen pic.twitter.com/ETnWdHutHR — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) May 16, 2017

when you're at the eastern conference final but you remember bees are dying at an alarming rate pic.twitter.com/tUhsIDXYZ0 — evgeni malkin's ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) May 16, 2017

Roethlisberger responded in good nature posting a selfie on Twitter.