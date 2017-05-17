Trib photographer dishes on Hall of Fame photo of Steelers' Tomlin
Tribune-Review photographer Chaz Palla was named winner of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence in the 49th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame photo contest earlier this month. A panel of judges selected his photo of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin from the Steelers' game against the Miami Dolphins as the photo of the year for the 2016 season.
"It was late in the third quarter and the Dolphins were driving," Palla says. "There was a clear hold by Dolphins tight end MarQueis Gray on the Steelers' Robert Golden on a Jay Ajayi touchdown run. After the touchdown, I headed up the field to get ready for the kickoff, and as I approached the bench, coach Tomlin started on line judge Mike Spanier. So I stopped and started shooting the event. It turned into a 53 picture sequence and this was the best of the bunch."
Palla is the third Tribune-Review photographer to win the award.
2011 winner
Christopher Horner won for his 2011 photo of Steelers tight end Heath Miller catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Miller uses the Texans' Brian Cushing's helmet to help make the catch.
1998 winner
Former Tribune-Review photographer and current uprgruv.com manager Jim Kubus won in 1998 for his photo of the Steelers' Dewayne Washington trying to defend against Dolphins receive Oronde Gadsden in Miami. Gadsden reaches to make a catch while Washington flails and looks up aimlessly with the ball behind him.
