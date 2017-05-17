Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers sign 2nd-rounder Smith-Schuster, make 2 other moves
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

The Steelers signed their second-round draft pick and also swapped out quarterbacks on their 90-man roster among a series of moves Wednesday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the 62nd overall pick from USC, agreed to a four-year contract. He is the fifth of the Steelers' eight draft picks to sign.

Also, Nick Schuessler, the backup to two-time Heisman Trophy finalist DeShaun Watson at Clemson, was waived to make room for quarterback Bart Houston of Wisconsin. The Steelers also brought back wide receiver Canaan Severin and waived linebacker Akil Blount, son of Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount.

The Steelers had signed Schuessler to a free-agent contract April 29, shortly after the NFL Draft concluded. Schuessler competed in the team's recent three-day rookie minicamp.

Houston, 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, appeared in 26 games at Wisconsin and completed 125 of 192 passes for 1,540 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He gives the Steelers four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster, joining starter Ben Roethlisberger, backup Landry Jones and fourth-round draft pick Joshua Dobbs.

Severin, a former receiver at Virginia, was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2016 draft but spent the entire season on the reserve/injured list. He was waived on May 2.

Blount had signed a futures contract with the Steelers in February.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.