Steelers sign 2nd-rounder Smith-Schuster, make 2 other moves

The Steelers signed their second-round draft pick and also swapped out quarterbacks on their 90-man roster among a series of moves Wednesday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the 62nd overall pick from USC, agreed to a four-year contract. He is the fifth of the Steelers' eight draft picks to sign.

Also, Nick Schuessler, the backup to two-time Heisman Trophy finalist DeShaun Watson at Clemson, was waived to make room for quarterback Bart Houston of Wisconsin. The Steelers also brought back wide receiver Canaan Severin and waived linebacker Akil Blount, son of Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount.

The Steelers had signed Schuessler to a free-agent contract April 29, shortly after the NFL Draft concluded. Schuessler competed in the team's recent three-day rookie minicamp.

Houston, 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, appeared in 26 games at Wisconsin and completed 125 of 192 passes for 1,540 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He gives the Steelers four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster, joining starter Ben Roethlisberger, backup Landry Jones and fourth-round draft pick Joshua Dobbs.

Severin, a former receiver at Virginia, was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2016 draft but spent the entire season on the reserve/injured list. He was waived on May 2.

Blount had signed a futures contract with the Steelers in February.

