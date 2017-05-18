Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers cut long snapper Warren
Chris Adamski | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Greg Warren during NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers long snapper Greg Warren warms up during a training camp practice at St. Vincent College. He is a 12-year veteran.

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Steelers released one of their longest-tenured players Thursday, cutting long snapper Greg Warren.

Warren, one of the Steelers' few remaining links to their Super Bowl XL win, was released with the designation of “failed physical.” In a team-released statement provided by the team that announced his release, Warren cited a past injury.

“I had full intentions of playing this upcoming season, but in light of new information I've recently received from my doctors relating to a past injury, it has been determined that trying to compete in the 2017 season may be a risk to my long-term health,” Warren said. “After discussing this with the Steelers, we have decided it would be in everyone's best interest to release me at this point.”

Warren has been the Steelers' long snapper since he made the team as a rookie in 2005. The 35-year-old has played in more Steelers games than any other player in that span, missing only 11 of the 192 in the regular season. Only because of season-ending injuries during the 2008 and 2009 seasons did Warren not play.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (drafted in 2004) is the only player with a longer continuous tenure with the Steelers than Warren. Linebacker James Harrison – the only player older than Warren on the Steelers last season – first played for the Steelers in 2002 but spent a season each with Baltimore and Cincinnati over the years before retuning each time.

Warren was part of three AFC champion teams and Super Bowl winners in 2005 and '08. He's been with the Steelers longer than all but three members of the coaching staff, including 11th-year head coach Mike Tomlin.

In recent years, Warren has been annually signed to a one-year contract soon after the previous season ends. This season, his new deal was announced Feb. 2.

“Greg has been a big part of our past success, and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said.

The Steelers selected the only long snapper taken in the draft late last month, Colin Holba of Louisville. That fueled speculation Warren wasn't healthy, although he was at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex team facility last week while Holba and others took part in rookie minicamp.

Holba is the lone long snapper currently on the 90-man offseason roster.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.