Steelers cut long snapper Warren

The Steelers released one of their longest-tenured players Thursday, cutting long snapper Greg Warren.

Warren, one of the Steelers' few remaining links to their Super Bowl XL win, was released with the designation of “failed physical.” In a team-released statement provided by the team that announced his release, Warren cited a past injury.

“I had full intentions of playing this upcoming season, but in light of new information I've recently received from my doctors relating to a past injury, it has been determined that trying to compete in the 2017 season may be a risk to my long-term health,” Warren said. “After discussing this with the Steelers, we have decided it would be in everyone's best interest to release me at this point.”

Warren has been the Steelers' long snapper since he made the team as a rookie in 2005. The 35-year-old has played in more Steelers games than any other player in that span, missing only 11 of the 192 in the regular season. Only because of season-ending injuries during the 2008 and 2009 seasons did Warren not play.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (drafted in 2004) is the only player with a longer continuous tenure with the Steelers than Warren. Linebacker James Harrison – the only player older than Warren on the Steelers last season – first played for the Steelers in 2002 but spent a season each with Baltimore and Cincinnati over the years before retuning each time.

Warren was part of three AFC champion teams and Super Bowl winners in 2005 and '08. He's been with the Steelers longer than all but three members of the coaching staff, including 11th-year head coach Mike Tomlin.

In recent years, Warren has been annually signed to a one-year contract soon after the previous season ends. This season, his new deal was announced Feb. 2.

“Greg has been a big part of our past success, and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said.

The Steelers selected the only long snapper taken in the draft late last month, Colin Holba of Louisville. That fueled speculation Warren wasn't healthy, although he was at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex team facility last week while Holba and others took part in rookie minicamp.

Holba is the lone long snapper currently on the 90-man offseason roster.