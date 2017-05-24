Steelers' Williams 'humbled' by chance to replace Timmons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For someone provided a clear path to a starting inside linebacker job with the Steelers this offseason, Vince Williams had an odd way Wednesday of describing the past four months.

“It was kind of terrible.”

Make no mistake, Williams is happy for the chance to start after spending most of the past three seasons as a backup. It's just that the offseason started off with Williams undergoing shoulder surgery and continued with the departure of his mentor and friend, linebacker Lawrence Timmons, to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The shoulder, which Williams injured making a diving late-season tackle attempt, is healing and hasn't limited him during the first two days of organized team activities. Timmons' departure after 10 seasons, which has paved the way for Williams to start, was equally as painful for him.

“That's a huge role to fill,” Williams said. “Because of Timmons' quiet demeanor, I don't think he gets the credit for being the leader he was. He's just a guy that's the definition of consistency. That's really what he is.”

Williams said Timmons' contributions can't be underestimated.

“Just play hard, play fast, just his playing demeanor,” Williams said when asked what he learned from Timmons. “How he carried himself. How he took care of his body. I don't know how many games he missed. He just was on the field every day, never missed a practice, never missed a game.”

Timmons started his final 101 consecutive regular-season games with the Steelers, and his 120 consecutive regular-season appearances is the most among active NFL linebackers. Williams, 27, hasn't started regularly since filling in for Larry Foote for 11 games during the 2013 season. That was the same season the Steelers drafted Williams in the sixth round out of Florida State.

The next year, the Steelers selected inside linebacker Ryan Shazier in the first round. Williams has started just six of 48 games since, including four last season while Shazier was out with a knee injury.

“I knew I had to prepare myself and do everything I could so that the next time the opportunity arose, I'd be better for it,” Williams said. “I think I did that.”

Williams made a statement in his first start last season, compiling 13 solo tackles (15 overall) in Week 4 against Kansas City. He had nine total tackles the next week against the New York Jets. But after Shazier returned to the starting lineup, Williams played just 19 snaps on defense in the remaining nine regular-season games and none in three playoff games.

And after Timmons signed with the Dolphins, the Steelers didn't fully commit to Williams until after they pursued free-agent linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

“He feels like he has a lot to prove,” Shazier said. “Being a sixth-round draft pick, a lot of people coming in that late in the draft don't feel like they get the same opportunities and always have to prove themselves. Vince showed he can do it on special teams. Every time Lawrence or I weren't in the game, he showed he could do it, also.

“I think Vince is going to do a great job.”

Perhaps preparing for Timmons' departure, the Steelers signed Williams to a three-year, $5.5 million contract in August. Williams, though, didn't view it as a sign he would one day be Timmons' replacement.

“When I signed my contract, I just wanted to be part of the Steelers organization for an extended period of time,” he said. “That was really the only thing that was on my mind.”

Earlier this month, shortly after the Steelers didn't address inside linebacker in the NFL Draft, Williams wrote this message on his Twitter account: “First time in my life I have to prove someone RIGHT.”

“I'm humbled, really,” Williams said. “I'm humbled because we had opportunities to get linebackers in free agency, we had an opportunity to draft a first-round linebacker and didn't.

“It shows the organization has a lot of confidence in me. That's like the first time I ever felt that way.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.