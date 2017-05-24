Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Now healthy, Golson hopes to make dent in Steelers' crowded secondary
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Senquez Golson laughs when asked if he considers himself a rookie or a three-year veteran.

Through what has been a rough first 25 months as an NFL player, Golson is maintaining a cheery outlook.

“This is my third first year,” the cornerback said after the second Steelers organized team activity session Wednesday.

Golson looks different than he did when he arrived as a rookie second-round draft choice. He let his hair grow. He added 12 pounds of muscle.

Like anyone else navigating their early 20s, he's maturing mentally and physically.

“Growin' up,” Golson said. “Gettin' old.”

Officially, this will be his third NFL season. But because injuries to his left shoulder (2015) and right foot (2016) landed him on injured reserve, he's taken part in only three full NFL practices over that time.

“I kind of turned the frustration into positive,” Golson said. “What can I do to get better when I was out? Extra cardio? Just trying to control the things I can control.”

Golson joined the Steelers with a good chance of winning a prominent spot in the secondary but now seemingly will have to prove his worth just to make the team.

The cornerback depth chart is more crowded than it was when Golson first arrived in Pittsburgh. For now, Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell are starters on the outside with William Gay in the slot. Veteran Coty Sensabaugh was signed as a free agent, and Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen were added in the draft. There are 10 cornerbacks on the offseason roster.

At one time the next hope for the Steelers' much-maligned secondary, has Golson become something of a forgotten man?

“I don't really get into the whole ‘forgotten' thing,” Golson said. “I am all just about producing and playing.”

Most of Golson's reps Wednesday were as the second-team slot cornerback. It's been in the slot that the Steelers have viewed the 5-foot-9 Golson since they took him at No. 56 overall following a career at Ole Miss that featured 16 interceptions.

“Obviously, he's got a lot of natural talent,” Cockrell said. “It's going to be a matter of producing on the field now.”

Golson's expectations for himself are simple: “Stay healthy.”

It was during camp practice No. 4 at St. Vincent last August that Golson suffered a Lisfranc injury. He had two screws inserted into a foot that had, the way he described it, been wrecked into a split-level home with one side of the foot lower than the other.

The screws fixed that, but when Golson was cleared to run, he felt them with every step and every cut. Consulting with renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, Golson was given the option to remove the screws.

“I probably worked out for like a three-week span, and ... it just didn't feel good,” Golson said. “But once I got the screws out, the same day I walked out.”

Golson holds no ill will to the Steelers for adding so many cornerbacks. General manager Kevin Colbert even expressed public worry Golson might not be capable of contributing in 2017.

Golson insists that through the injuries and the layoff from football, he's kept his quickness and speed. He declares himself “100 percent and ready to go.”

“I'm still the same guy they drafted.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.