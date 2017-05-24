Now healthy, Golson hopes to make dent in Steelers' crowded secondary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senquez Golson laughs when asked if he considers himself a rookie or a three-year veteran.

Through what has been a rough first 25 months as an NFL player, Golson is maintaining a cheery outlook.

“This is my third first year,” the cornerback said after the second Steelers organized team activity session Wednesday.

Golson looks different than he did when he arrived as a rookie second-round draft choice. He let his hair grow. He added 12 pounds of muscle.

Like anyone else navigating their early 20s, he's maturing mentally and physically.

“Growin' up,” Golson said. “Gettin' old.”

Officially, this will be his third NFL season. But because injuries to his left shoulder (2015) and right foot (2016) landed him on injured reserve, he's taken part in only three full NFL practices over that time.

“I kind of turned the frustration into positive,” Golson said. “What can I do to get better when I was out? Extra cardio? Just trying to control the things I can control.”

Golson joined the Steelers with a good chance of winning a prominent spot in the secondary but now seemingly will have to prove his worth just to make the team.

The cornerback depth chart is more crowded than it was when Golson first arrived in Pittsburgh. For now, Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell are starters on the outside with William Gay in the slot. Veteran Coty Sensabaugh was signed as a free agent, and Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen were added in the draft. There are 10 cornerbacks on the offseason roster.

At one time the next hope for the Steelers' much-maligned secondary, has Golson become something of a forgotten man?

“I don't really get into the whole ‘forgotten' thing,” Golson said. “I am all just about producing and playing.”

Most of Golson's reps Wednesday were as the second-team slot cornerback. It's been in the slot that the Steelers have viewed the 5-foot-9 Golson since they took him at No. 56 overall following a career at Ole Miss that featured 16 interceptions.

“Obviously, he's got a lot of natural talent,” Cockrell said. “It's going to be a matter of producing on the field now.”

Golson's expectations for himself are simple: “Stay healthy.”

It was during camp practice No. 4 at St. Vincent last August that Golson suffered a Lisfranc injury. He had two screws inserted into a foot that had, the way he described it, been wrecked into a split-level home with one side of the foot lower than the other.

The screws fixed that, but when Golson was cleared to run, he felt them with every step and every cut. Consulting with renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, Golson was given the option to remove the screws.

“I probably worked out for like a three-week span, and ... it just didn't feel good,” Golson said. “But once I got the screws out, the same day I walked out.”

Golson holds no ill will to the Steelers for adding so many cornerbacks. General manager Kevin Colbert even expressed public worry Golson might not be capable of contributing in 2017.

Golson insists that through the injuries and the layoff from football, he's kept his quickness and speed. He declares himself “100 percent and ready to go.”

“I'm still the same guy they drafted.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.