Steelers

Steelers notebook: Watt works with 1st team on 1st day of OTAs
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks with the defense as they warm up during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

A rookie at his first NFL practice featuring veterans, T.J. Watt was taking reps with the Steelers first-team defense Tuesday.

"It was awesome," the team's first-round pick said. "It's just awesome to be out here with the guys and just listening to terminology and having clear-cut calls."

Watt spent the first day of 2017 organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex lining up at right outside linebacker with Steelers regulars during team drills.

The "first-team" designation comes with a major caveat. Watt was playing in the spot that typically will be occupied by James Harrison. The 39-year-old Harrison, as has been customary during offseason and early-training camp practices in recent years, was held out. Harrison wore a sweatsuit and ran on his own.

But even so, and even with Watt's status as a first-round pick, it's not necessarily commonplace for a rookie to play with the starters in his first practice with the veterans.

"I felt like he did a pretty good job," inside linebacker Ryan Shazier said. "I felt like he caught on to the pace pretty well. Didn't feel like he struggled on what he had to do."

Shazier (2014) and left outside linebacker Bud Dupree (2015) are recent first-round picks who eventually started as rookies. The past two seasons, the Steelers have at times utilized a rotation at outside linebacke, so Watt likely will play.

"He's good. He's catching on fast," Dupree said. "Learning. Communicating well. I feel like he will be OK."

No Bell

While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had the majority of his supporting cast at his disposal Tuesday, one notable absence was All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell in March had surgery to address a groin injury.

"I wish he would be here, just because he is one of the pieces of our puzzle, (but) I know that he can't participate because I don't think he's 100 percent healthy," Roethlisberger said. "But it would be nice to see him here, just in terms of the chemistry, learning and just being a part of this process. But obviously it is up to him."

Shazier's new 'do

For the first time as a Steeler, Shazier took part in a team practice without being completely bald. Shazier, who suffers from Alopecia, lost his hair at a young age. Now, patches of black hair are growing out of his head.

A story credited to Shazier was published online Tuesday in The Players Tribune. In it, Shazier talks about getting teased as a youngster and also about how it was Harrison who late last season discovered his hair was remarkably growing back.

"I'm talking hair. For the first time in 19 years," Shazier wrote.

"Since the season was going on, I wanted to keep my routine. I was so used to not having hair that I shaved it smooth again. But once the season ended, I decided to let it grow out. I knew it wouldn't turn into a full head of hair or anything. It was patchy and thin, but to me, it was still like a miracle."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

