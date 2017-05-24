Antonio Brown eager for new TD celebrations with Steelers teammates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown has a few new touchdown celebrations concocted for the 2017 season, but he's not tipping his hand on what they are.

“Man, you've got to look forward to it,” Brown said Wednesday, one day after the NFL relaxed restrictions on celebrations.

The Steelers' All-Pro wide receiver and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant stands to benefit from the change more than any other NFL player. Brown was fined three times last season for end zone celebrations that were deemed excessive: after scores against the Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. He was fined a combined $57,733.

In 2015, he was fined $11,576 for straddling the goal post after a touchdown against the Colts.

Starting this year, the NFL will permit group celebrations, using the football as a prop and celebrations on the ground. However, penalties and fines can result from celebrations that are deemed offensive or sexually suggestive and those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons.

Two of Brown's fines last season came after he pumped his hips in a twerking fashion.

“I'm looking forward to … doing it the right way,” Brown said.

Brown said he wants to get teammates involved in his celebrations. Against the Colts last season, running back Le'Veon Bell was fined $12,154 for joining Brown's end-zone dance.

“I'm sure the guys are looking forward to it, the O-line, some of the guys who don't get to celebate with the guys who are getting in the end zone,” Brown said. “I think it will be fun.”

Also on Wednesday, Brown announced plans for his second annual celebrity softball game, which will be July 17 at Highmark Stadium. Gates will open at 1 p.m., with a home run derby at 2 p.m. and the game at 3 p.m.

In addition to Steelers players, scheduled participants include Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson and former Pitt basketball star and NBA player Dejuan Blair.

Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania and the National Youth Foundation.