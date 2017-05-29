Steelers' Brown keeps grinding, happy to have Roethlisberger back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A look at Antonio Brown's receiving numbers over the past four seasons, one of the most prolific stretches in NFL history:

No wide receiver in Steelers history is more intertwined with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger than Antonio Brown.

Consider that Brown has been on the receiving end of 50 touchdown passes in his seven NFL regular seasons. Roethlisberger has thrown each of those 50 balls.

Not once did Brown catch a TD pass from Charlie Batch or Byron Leftwich early in his career when Roethlisberger was injured or suspended. Not once did Landry Jones or Mike Vick find him in the end zone in later seasons during games Roethlisberger missed.

And so it was that Brown entered the offseason seeking a new contract all the while knowing Roethlisberger was openly considering retirement. When Brown signed a four-year, $68 million deal in February, it came with $19 million in guaranteed money but no guarantee that Roethlisberger would be the quarterback throwing him passes this season.

“He's my guy,” Brown said during the first week of organized team activities. “I wouldn't want to play with anyone else. Thinking of him leaving is kind of discouraging.”

The Roethlisberger-Brown combination is the most prolific in Steelers history. Touchdown No. 50 — that memorable 4-yard catch-and-stretch in the waning seconds against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 — pushed Roethlisberger and Brown past Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann, who had hooked up for 49 career touchdowns.

Brown said he kept in contact with Roethlisberger throughout the offseason and admitted nudging his quarterback into returning to the Steelers.

“A little bit,” Brown said, smiling. “I was trying to keep him on positive things.”

Perhaps no Steelers player was happier when Roethlisberger announced in April he would play in 2017. In the first week of OTAs, Brown said he saw no signs of a quarterback waffling on his future.

“Ben is a warrior. He's been through it all, seen it all, done it all,” Brown said. “You never know the motivation is, the drive to keep him going, but I knew if he was going to be out here, he was going to give us everything he's got.

“You see that from him the first couple of days, his intensity, his motivation. He's already been here early, getting signals, the details from the meeting room. I never question his commitment.”

The Steelers don't question Brown's commitment, either, even if his fines for excessive celebration and his infamous Facebook Live video proved bothersome to team officials last season. Owner Art Rooney II called them “little annoyances,” ones that didn't prohibit the Steelers from giving Brown such a hefty contract.

“You can always live through little annoyances,” Rooney said shortly after the season ended. “By and large, A.B. Is a big contributor to our success, has been for several years now, and I think he's capable of continuing to be that kind of player.

“I think he's someone that wants to be a great player and works hard at that.”

Coach Mike Tomlin agreed, saying in March, “I wouldn't trade him for anybody.”

This offseason, much of Brown's social media content dealt with his conditioning, something he didn't slack off on after signing his massive deal. Brown is a notorious gym rat, working out late into the evening and documenting his progress for all of his social media followers to see.

“I just want to inspire others,” Brown said about his workout video posts. “The Internet provides access for everyone to watch. To me, it's about inspiring the kids and those who watch to let them know how I spend my time, how I get ready over the course of the year for a season.”

Entering his eighth season, Brown has 632 receptions for 8,377 yards. Much of that damage has come over the past four seasons — 481 catches for 6,315 yards, the most receptions and second-most yards in a four-year span in NFL history.

Brown, though, still is chasing his elusive Super Bowl championship after the Steelers lost to New England in the AFC championship game.

“You can always raise the ceiling,” Brown said. “You can get better or worse. You've got to continue to grow and get better.”

And he's thankful Roethlisberger will be the one throwing him the football this season and perhaps beyond.

“This game is not forever. You can't play forever,” Brown said. “You have to prepare like it's our last (chance). I'm excited to see he is out here committed to winning.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.comor via Twitter @tribjoerutter.