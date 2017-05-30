Healthy Coates out to prove he still can be game-breaking receiver for Steelers

Sammie Coates peeled the black glove from his left hand to reveal the battle scars from his injury-marred 2016 season with the Steelers.

Just two of the four fingers on Coates' hand were fully straightened when the wide receiver extended his hand Tuesday. The ring finger was bent, and the index finger also was slightly crooked.

“It's good now,” Coates said. “Just getting the strength back and just keep being a football player every day.”

Coates said he decided against having offseason surgery to repair the fingers he broke in games against the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens last season.

Coates already underwent surgery to fix a sports hernia in February, and he didn't want to go under the knife again.

“I wanted to let it heal naturally,” he said.

Coates has participated in all four organized team activity sessions this spring and said the fingers are healed. He also entered OTAs with a clear psyche, which he admitted was bruised last season when he became a shell of himself after such a strong start to his second NFL season.

“Mentally, it broke me down,” Coates said. “I started out so hot, and then I wasn't the same player anymore. At the end of the day, you can't let that happen to yourself.”

Through five weeks, Coates had 19 catches for 421 yards and at least one reception of 40-plus yards in each game as the Steelers built a 4-1 record. His breakout game came in Week 5 against the Jets when he caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

But after tearing his index finger in the first half against the Jets — and breaking his ring finger three weeks later in Baltimore — Coates was a nonfactor in the offense. He had just two more catches for 14 yards while the Steelers struggled to find a secondary receiver to All-Pro Antonio Brown.

“You have to be able to not let it get in your head,” Coates said. “When you have one bad game, it becomes a domino effect, and you let it go into the next game and the next game. I started thinking more about my finger than playing football.”

Coates had two receptions for 34 yards in the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots, but it was a drop on one of three other targets that was costly. On the Steelers first series, facing a third-and-1 and trailing 3-0, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw deep down the sideline, but Coates couldn't hang onto the pass, forcing a punt. The Patriots went on to a 36-17 win.

“It's tough, but this year will prove how mentally tough he is,” veteran wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said. “Last year, you can kind of be like, ‘Well, this is what happened.' But can you overcome that and prove it to yourself and prove it to everybody else that you can still play the game at a high level?”

As much as the Steelers like Coates' ability to stretch the field — his 20.7 yards per catch ranked second in the NFL last season (minimum 20 catches) — they took steps to ensure they wouldn't be short-handed again.

In addition to getting Martavis Bryant back from his season-long suspension, the Steelers used their second pick in the draft to select USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and they signed former second-round pick Justin Hunter in free agency. That list doesn't include wide receivers from the 2016 roster such as Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers, Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers. The Steelers have 11 receivers on their 90-man roster.

“It's football. It's competition,” Coates said. “You got a room like that, a bunch of guys can go anywhere in the country and be a starter. It's going to be fun. There will be competition coming to (training) camp.

“Right now, it's everybody learning. When camp comes, it's going to be competition and making everyone get better.”

It would be easy for Coates to point to the first five games of 2016 to show he is deserving of another chance to be a playmaker in the Steelers offense. He isn't buying into that concept, however.

“I can't look at those games because they've passed,” he said. “I've got to learn how to finish, and I didn't finish the season how I wanted to. I have to come back stronger this year.”

