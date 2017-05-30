Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Slimmer safety Stafford eager to complete for spot with Steelers
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Titans safety Daimion Stafford hits Steelers receiver Dri Archer during the second quarter Monday, Nov. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.

When free agent strong safety Daimion Stafford worked out for the Steelers a few weeks ago, he was told to lose some weight.

“I was a big fella,” Stafford said.

Ten pounds lighter, Stafford was signed Tuesday and took part in the team's fourth organized team activity session.

Stafford still is one of the bigger safeties on the roster, checking in at 218 pounds. He will compete with Robert Golden and Jordan Dangerfield, last season's backups to Sean Davis, who reportedly had offseason shoulder surgery.

Stafford, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans, playing in 62 of 64 regular-season games. Stafford started six games last season under former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, but he wasn't offered a contract by the Titans.

Stafford had 52 tackles (42 solo) with one sack and one interception in 2016.

“I had mixed feelings,” Stafford said. “I thought I had a pretty good year. … Nothing worked out for me, but that was out of my control.”

Stafford worked out with Jacksonville before the Steelers brought him in for a visit.

“They gave me a jersey, that's an opportunity,” Stafford said. “That's all I needed.”

Stafford, a former seventh-round draft pick, has experience on special teams, which likely attracted interest from the Steelers.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to be a full-time starter, but special teams got me paid for four years,” he said. “If that's where I end up, that would be fine with me. I love playing special teams.”

The Steelers also re-signed long snapper Kameron Canaday on Tuesday to provide competition with sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba. Canaday was released by the Steelers on May 5, but that was before veteran long snapper Greg Warren failed his physical and was released.

To make room for Canaday on the 90-man roster, the Steelers released punter A.J. Hughes.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

