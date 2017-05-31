Injuries give Steelers defensive line youthful look in team drills

The Steelers defensive line has taken on a youthful look at organized team activities, with inexperienced players such as L.T. Walton, Johnny Maxey, Francis Kallon and Lavon Hooks getting many of the reps at the end positions.

This is not by design.

Defensive captain Cameron Heyward has eased into team drills as he recovers from last year's season-ending pectoral injury. Stephon Tuitt has been a bystander because of hand surgery. And Tyson Alualu, the free agent acquisition signed to provide depth on the line, has been relegated to agility drills on a far practice field because of an offseason calf injury.

Although training camp is two months away, the Steelers defensive front is lagging behind the other positions in building cohesion through the first half of the team's allotted 10 OTA sessions.

“I think you want to be out there no matter what, barring injury,” Heyward said Wednesday after being limited in practice. “We have time and you make sure we are going to take care of guys, but if you can be out here, be out here.

“There are vital things you can learn that can help you get accustomed more quickly.”

That's particularly true for Alualu, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract in March after spending seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was signed to replace Ricardo Mathews as the top defensive line backup.

Alualu, however, injured his calf while training in the offseason, and he hasn't worn a jersey yet in practice. It has been a frustrating start for Alualu, who is tasked with learning a new defensive scheme for the first time in his career.

“I don't ever think you can know enough, especially coming to a new team,” he said. “I always want to be out there and just work with guys and put in the hard work that they do. That builds camaraderie, and I know how important that is in a group.

“Being in a new scheme, you want to come in and get those things down, knock off the rust and pick up how things are done here. I take a lot of mental reps and know some things from being a vet, but it's different actually going out there and taking those live reps.

“I can't wait to be a part of that.”

Heyward is just as antsy. He was limited to seven games last year, also missing two with a hamstring injury. After he injured his pectoral muscle in the Nov. 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Heyward missed the Steelers' seven-game winning streak to end the season, plus the team's run to the AFC championship game.

“It killed me inside not being able to play for so long,” Heyward said. “Just getting back on the field and being with this team is a blessing.”

Heyward's concern when he resumed practicing was coming out of the three-point stance.

“I hadn't been in one for so long,” he said. “It felt great. It's just like when you haven't ridden a bike in so long, you have to teach yourself again to ride it. I'm just happy I get another shot to do this.”

At least, Heyward has gotten to hit the blocking sled and do other assorted drills with the defensive linemen. That's more than can be said of Alualu.

“He's got a great pedigree, and he works hard,” Heyward said. “It's killing him now that he's a little bit injured, but Tyson is going to come along. I see no reason why he can't help out our team.”

In Jacksonville, Alualu was a dependable player. He started all 64 games in his first four seasons, and he made 13 starts in 2015 and 10 in '16. He has never missed a game because of injury in his NFL career.

“It does get a little frustrating, but you've got to take care of those little things before they become big things,” Alualu said. “I'm trying to get right and get back on the field.”

Alualu is hopeful of getting on the field next week in the final round of OTAs or the following week when the Steelers conduct a three-day mini-camp. Heyward will continue to follow the workout schedule implemented by trainers. Tuitt's return remains unknown.

Until then, the Steelers' younger defensive linemen will continue to command the reps at practice, which Heyward said isn't a bad thing.

“My rookie year, I didn't get these because we were in a lockout,” he said. “To get these reps are vital for these rookies. Whether it's just a mental rep or a physical rep, you get to see how things go, how practice goes. It's a big change from college. You have to use that to your advantage.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.