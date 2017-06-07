Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell's teammates eager for his return
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster gets the ball from Le'Veon Bell to spike it after Bells touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) celebrates with Ramon Foster after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ramon Foster couldn't resist a good-natured jab Wednesday at Steelers teammate Le'Veon Bell, who remains absent from organized team activities.

“When you're a superstar,” Foster said, “you do what you want.”

Bell, the Pro Bowl running back who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage average, had groin surgery in March and is facing a July 15 deadline to sign a multiyear contract or play under the $12.1 million franchise tag.

ESPN reported Bell visited UPMC Rooney Sports Complex last week, and Bell posted a Shapchat video Tuesday that stated he was at a McCandless gym.

One place Bell hasn't been is the practice fields at the South Side complex, if even as a bystander while recovering from surgery. The Steelers wrap up OTAs on Thursday and hold a three-day minicamp that begins Tuesday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger addressed Bell's absence on the first day of OTAs.

“I wish he would be here, just because he is one of the pieces of our puzzle,” Roethlisberger said. “I know that he can't participate because I don't think he's 100 percent healthy. But it would be nice to see him here, just in terms of the chemistry, learning and just being a part of this process. But, obviously, it is up to him.”

While OTAs are considered voluntary, minicamp is mandatory for players under contract. Bell is an exception because he hasn't signed his franchise tender. If Bell doesn't show up at minicamp, it could be a sign he is unhappy with negotiations on a long-term contract. Team president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert stated they would like to sign Bell to a new deal.

“I haven't seen or heard much about his situation,” said Foster, who serves as the team's NFLPA representative. “It will be good to see him. I heard he's in town.”

The only other Steelers player not under contract is tackle Alejandro Villanueva, an exclusive-rights free agent who has not signed his tender while the Steelers try to negotiate a long-term contract. Villanueva, though, has no leverage until he becomes a restricted free agent next year. Unless the Steelers would cut Villanueva, he remains their property until he signs his exclusive-rights tender — or agrees to a multiyear deal.

Unlike Bell, Villanueva has attended every OTA session, including the ones when veteran starting offensive linemen Marcus Gilbert and Maurkice Pouncey were given the day off.

“We're happy to see him,” Foster said. “(The contract) will get done eventually. Kudos to him. He doesn't have to be here.”

Villanueva had to sign a waiver in order to participate in OTAs, and if he chooses to attend minicamp, he likely would need another.

“I'm not sure what kind of agreement they have, but he's choosing to be here, and that's what I appreciate about him,” Foster said. “He's the ultimate team guy. Hopefully that shows in his pay increase.”

Like Bell, Foster had surgery in the offseason. He underwent microscopic surgery on his right knee in the spring and has attended OTA sessions despite not practicing since a failed attempt during the opening week.

“I was out there one day, but it wasn't ready at the time,” Foster said. “That's what this time of the year is all about.”

For the past two weeks, Foster has observed practices while backups B.J. Finney and Chris Hubbard got work with the first team.

“I get the chance to support the young guys,” Foster said, “and they get the chance to show what they can do and make the necessary corrections, too. It helps develop consistency, which you have to build on this time of the year.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

