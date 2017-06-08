Alejandro Villanueva is still 'trying to be a Steeler'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If there is any animosity from left tackle Alejandro Villanueva not having a long-term contract with the Steelers, he has a funny way of showing it.

Villanueva said Thursday that after practice he regularly plays pool with general manager Kevin Colbert, the man controlling the Steelers purse strings.

“It's something we don't talk about,” Villanueva said in his first interview with reporters since the end of the 2016 season. “I'm just trying to get better and whatever happens, happens. It's not something I can control.”

With just two years of NFL service, Villanueva, 28, is an exclusive-rights free agent, meaning the Steelers retain his rights for one more season. He has not signed his NFL minimum salary tender of $615,000 while his agent, Jason Bernstein, tries to negotiate a long-term contract.

Villanueva signed a waiver so he could participate in organized team activities, which concluded Thursday with the 10th session. Villanueva didn't miss a practice, but he was coy when asked whether he would commit to being at the team's three-day minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

Minicamp is mandatory for players under contract, which Villanueva is not.

“I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow,” Villanueva said. “Hopefully the weather is good for Sunday so I can go fishing.”

Villanueva also wouldn't commit to being at St. Vincent on July 27 when the Steelers report for training camp.

“I don't know,” Villanueva said. “That's not my issue to solve. That's a negotiation that's between my agent and the front office. I'm in a much better position than I was two years ago in terms of my education and things I've accomplished in my life that allow me to have some job security.”

A graduate of West Point and a former Army Ranger, Villanueva is nearing completion of a post-graduate degree from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business.

“I'm obviously trying to be a Steeler,” Villanueva said, “but it's something my agent and the Steelers will have to sort out.”

Bernstein could not be reached for comment.

The last Steelers exclusive-rights free agent to get a multiyear contract was running back Willie Parker in 2006. Parker, however, already had signed his exclusive-rights deal and wasn't rewarded with a four-year contract until the end of training camp that year. Linebacker James Harrison was another exclusive-rights free agent when he signed a four-year contract in April 2006.

Villanueva has started 26 consecutive regular-season games for the Steelers, who last year allowed the second-fewest sacks in the NFL. He's the only starter on the offensive line not working under a long-term contract, and he has gained respect from teammates for participating in OTAs without a deal.

“He's choosing to be here, and that's what I appreciate about him,” guard Ramon Foster said Wednesday. “He's the ultimate team guy. Hopefully that shows in his pay increase.”

Villanueva said he decided to attend OTAs because of his relative inexperience at the position, which he didn't play until joining the Steelers' practice squad in 2014.

“I have to get so much better,” he said. “I cannot come out here and say that I'm ready and I'm prepared. I have a lot of coaching to get. I have to be able to continue to improve as a player. It's not a matter of what I want to do or what my agent wants to do. It's what I need as a player, and all of the other decisions will sort itself out.”

Among NFL left tackles, 16 are averaging more than $8 million per season. Although Villanueva has started the past one-and-a-half seasons at the position, his low pay is because he came to the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Villanueva's average pay ranks 53rd among NFL left tackles and is lower than teammate Jerald Hawkins ($717,622), a fourth-round pick in 2016 who has yet to take an NFL regular-season snap.

Last season, Villanueva played under a $525,000 base salary, but after the season, he was awarded $401,652.46 in performance-based pay.

“Being part of the Steelers is unbelievable. It's awesome,” Villanueva said. “It's a great building. I love everybody here. I have a lot of personal relationships ... being an employee of the NFL is somewhat challenging.

“Obviously, I don't have any part and say in all the things that go on. I've taken orders my whole life, and now I'm working with a really good agent and I'll do what he tells me to do.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.