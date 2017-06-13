Steelers open minicamp without Le'Veon Bell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While the Steelers began minicamp with a two-hour workout that started in scorching heat and ended indoors following a rainstorm, running back Le'Veon Bell apparently was in a living room playing video games.

Bell posted a Snapchat short Tuesday afternoon about the same time the Steelers were switching fields because of the sudden change in weather.

Coach Mike Tomlin was indifferent to Bell's absence, which came on the heels of his 10 missed organized team activity sessions.

“I really am,” Tomlin said. “It's a waste of my time to focus on the guys that are not available to me, whether it's an injury or otherwise.”

In Bell's case, it's both.

Bell, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage average last season, is recovering from groin surgery in March. He's also working without a signed contract. To prevent Bell from testing free agency, the Steelers applied the franchise tag, locking him in a one-year contract worth $12.12 million if the two sides can't negotiate a long-term deal by July 15.

Bell hasn't signed the franchise tender, which makes him exempt from attending the mandatory three-day minicamp. The 10 OTAs that Bell skipped were voluntary.

But other players recovering from injuries, such as veteran guard Ramon Foster and free agent defensive end Tyson Alualu, have had perfect attendance. And left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who hasn't signed his exclusive rights tender while also trying to receive a long-term deal, was on hand Tuesday after participating in every OTA workout.

“It shows he's committed to being the best left tackle,” veteran right tackle Marcus Gilbert said about Villanueva. “He's willing to work and put his hand in the pile and try to help us build on something we left off on last year.”

Gilbert said he has maintained contact with Bell, who visited UPMC Rooney Sports Complex last week for a medical checkup.

“I told him that we need him here,” Gilbert said. “I know he's doing what it takes to show up in great physical conditioning, but him showing his face and being around the guys, I think that would be even better.”

Bell's situation is unusual in that the $12.12 million franchise tender is a likely starting point in negotiations even though the next highest-paid running back, Buffalo's LeSean McCoy, has a contract that averages $8 million per season.

Bell must play under terms of the tender if a deal isn't struck by July 15, and the Steelers could make him a franchise player again next offseason.

“He's a professional and has carried himself well, and there won't be any issues,” Gilbert said. “But you want that continuity and for him to be around the guys, just the feeling around this locker room. It doesn't get any better than this.”

Bell wasn't the only player absent Tuesday. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, another candidate for a long-term contract, and 39-year-old linebacker James Harrison weren't at the facility, teammates said. Tuitt is dealing with a hand injury.

Tomlin would not say whether he gave excused absences to any players.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley said it didn't “bother” him that Bell hasn't been around an offense that will include the return of playmaking wide receiver Martavis Bryant from a one-year suspension.

“I know Le'Veon's ability. He's missed because of injury, but when he's come back, he's come in ready to go,” Haley said. “I'm assuming that's the way he'll be. We have a lot of guys to coach and a lot of competition. That's where my focus is.”

Asked whether Bell has anything to gain by being at minicamp, Haley smiled.

“You're talking to a coach. We always think there's something to improve on,” he said. “But he's an astute guy who at least in the past has always come in at a high, high level for us.”

Defensive end and captain Cam Heyward perhaps was the voice of reason when asked about Bell's time away from his teammates.

“I'll worry,” he said, “if he's not here Week 1.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.