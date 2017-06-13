Steelers notebook: Unsigned T.J. Watt says 'I know the deal is going to come'

The Steelers' lone remaining unsigned draft pick is the highest-profile one: first-rounder T.J. Watt. That deal is expected to get done well in advance of the opening of training camp late next month. In recent years under the NFL's newest collective bargaining agreement, contract terms are in effect slotted for each pick.

“I know the deal is going to come,” Watt said Tuesday. “That's not a problem at all. Right now I am just playing football and doing the best I can out of the field.”

Watt appears to be adjusting to his new adopted town. Or at least, he's learning how to best endear himself to it.

Calling himself a hockey fan, Watt said he enjoyed following the Penguins' run to the Stanley Cup.

As for his overall impressions about Pittsburgh:

“It's a gorgeous city. Every now and then I'll get out of the hotel, and I'll just take drives. A lot of it reminds me of home with all the trees and grass. And I like getting out of the city and then coming back into the city, especially coming through the tunnel and seeing how gorgeous this city is and seeing what all it has to offer.”

Alualu joins practice

For the first time since he signed a two-year, $6 million contract as a free agent in March, defensive lineman Tyson Alualu joined his teammates in an official practice.

Alualu, who missed the three weeks of organized team activities because of a calf injury, termed himself as “limited” for the Day 1 session of minicamp.

“But it's better than running with the trainers on the side,” said Alualu, an eight-year pro. “So that did feel really good to be out there.”

Alualu said he feels comfortable at this point of his career in any scheme and that he's three months deep into studying the Steelers playbook. He also is known for his versatility and expects to play end in the base and nickel packages. He also will be available to play the nose if needed.

“You can take a lot of mental reps and know the things when we watch film,” Alualu said, “but it's different just actually doing actual reps. So I know how important that is. I'm excited, and I'm just happy I'm able to be out there today.”

Alualu said he “for sure” will be at full health for the opening of training camp July 27.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.