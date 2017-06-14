Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
GOP Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition, gunman dead after shooting 
Steelers

Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round draft pick T.J. Watt works with linebackers coach Joey Porter during rookie camp Satuday, May 13, 2017, at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Updated 7 minutes ago

The Steelers signed their final draft pick Wednesday afternoon when they agreed to terms with first-rounder T.J. Watt on a four-year contract.

Watt's signing came one day after third-rounder Cam Sutton signed his four-year deal. They were the last two players unsigned heading into mandatory minicamp.

Watt, an outside linebacker from Wisconsin, was the 30th overall pick in the draft. He had 70 tackles, including 17 for a loss, and 11.5 sacks at Wisconsin.

With 39-year-old James Harrison not practicing during organized team activities or minicamp, Watt has been getting repetitions with the first-team defense.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.