Steelers

Tomlin stresses urgency in 'every moment'
Joe Rutter | Thursday, June 15, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva during mini camp Tuesday, June 13, 2107 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Mike Tomlin sounded the horn early Thursday, ending the Steelers' final minicamp practice and starting a five-week break until training camp kicks off a new season.

When the players return July 27 in Latrobe, it will begin a six-month journey toward the Super Bowl, a destination that eluded the Steelers by one lopsided loss in New England last season.

Tomlin's message to his team during minicamp was that the road toward winning the AFC runs through Pittsburgh, which probably comes as a surprise to the folks in Foxborough.

Tomlin didn't deny making the statement, but he also downplayed its significance.

“I say things like that every year,” he said. “I want them to feel the urgency of every moment, these moments now, these moments to build to that. It's just a way of capturing the mindset and mentality that all of these days are important.

“There's consequences for all of these moments and days. If we want our dreams to unfold in the manner we wish to envision them, we have to respect that.”

The underlying theme was that, for the Steelers to reach the Super Bowl, they would benefit from hosting the AFC championship game at Heinz Field. Winning the AFC North last season with an 11-5 record guaranteed the Steelers only the No. 3 seed in the conference.

They had to go on the road and beat Kansas City for the right to travel to New England for the AFC championship. The 36-17 loss to the Patriots snapped a nine-game winning streak and ended the Steelers' season.

“The Super Bowl has to come through Pittsburgh,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “We have to do that.”

For that to change in 2017, the Steelers need to avoid the losses that beset them in the middle of the season. Four in a row left the Steelers with a 4-5 record and needing to virtually win out to make the playoffs.

Tomlin said there will be a sense of urgency for the Steelers when they report for training camp, but not because of the way the 2016 ended.

“It's 2017, there's enough challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for this group,” he said. “Some guys are new to us. They don't tote the bags of years past. We don't even approach it in that mentality. There will be urgency in Latrobe because 2017 tells us that it should be.”

Although the Steelers have reached the postseason three years in a row, advancing one rung higher each time, a berth in the Super Bowl may be linear but it's not automatic, Tomlin said.

“We aren't anointed in any way based on what has transpired, just like anybody else we compete against,” he said. “Everybody is undefeated right now. I just have that level of respect for the process, and I want our football team to have that as well.”

Issues to be dealt with before training camp are contracts involving running back Le'Veon Bell and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. If the Steelers and Bell don't agree on a long-term deal by July 15, he must play under a $12.12 million franchise tender this year. Villanueva, an exclusive rights free agent, hasn't signed his contract in the hopes of also getting a long-term deal. He must have a signed contract in order to attend training camp.

Injuries heading into camp aren't significant. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (hand), safety Sean Davis (shoulder) and rookie running back James Conner (hamstring) did not participate in offseason team drills, and guard Ramon Foster (knee) was limited to one practice.

Tomlin expects those players, among others, to be healthy by training camp.

“Bumps and bruises associated with now are part of the process,” he said. “Everyone has five or six weeks to be ready to rock and roll.”

Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier, who hasn't played more than 13 games in any of his three seasons mostly because of knee injuries, is taking Tomlin's words to heart.

“I have to make sure I have everything healthy and am ready to go for camp,” Shazier said. “Just make sure I'm on top of all my play study the best I can and have everything ready for the start of camp.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

