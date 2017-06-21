Young Steelers tackle Hawkins making up for lost time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even after a minicamp practice in which he scuffled post-whistle with the team's newest first-round pick, Jerald Hawkins was smiling.

Even while discussing what would could be an uphill climb to secure a 53-man roster spot this season, Hawkins was upbeat.

Answering what could be a downer of a question about spending his rookie NFL season on injured reserve? Yep, Hawkins was still in a good mood.

“Always got a smile on my face,” the Steelers' young offensive tackle said at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during minicamp last week. “I'd rather always be smiling, right?”

The affable, 6-foot-6, 305-pound Hawkins is the classic big, cuddly teddy-bear type — at least, that is, when he's not rolling around in a mild pushing-and-shoving match with rookie T.J. Watt, as he was at the end of a padded 11-on-11 drill at the final minicamp practice last week.

“Just spur or the moment,” Hawkins said afterward. “Guys getting after things. It happens in football sometimes. But you know it's your teammate, and we shook hands and hugged it out after.”

Hawkins wore his ubiquitous grin as he relayed that. The Louisiana native and LSU product had plenty to smile about during the first two weeks of his first training camp at St. Vincent after he was the Steelers' fourth-round pick last year.

After being a three-year starter for an SEC power — two seasons at right tackle and one on the left side — Hawkins declared for the draft a year early.

The early returns for Hawkins with the Steelers were positive — until he suffered a shoulder injury in his first preseason game and didn't play again.

While sitting out a season was far from easy, it ultimately could turn out to be of great benefit to Hawkins and to the Steelers. It allowed the organization to stash Hawkins on IR in something of a “redshirt” year in which he was protected from poaching by other teams but shielded from being thrown into the proverbial fire before he was ready.

“I took advantage of it, honestly,” Hawkins said of the year off. “I felt it was pointless at first, but then I realized that I can learn the plan and the different part of the game, from defenses to the plays, everything. Especially with the offensive line's older guys. Just learning and picking their brain about plays.”

Hawkins said he spent time over the offseason working out with former NFL longtime offensive linemen (and LSU products) Kevin Mawae and Todd McClure. Hawkins also re-shaped his body, though he said he's roughly the weight as he was last year at this time (308 pounds), the body transformation is noticeable.

Gone is a little flab, in its place more tone and muscle.

“I feel more leaner,” he said. “A little more leaner and a little more conditioned. That much time off, you better do something with it.”

The Steelers have established starters at tackle in Marcus Gilbert and Alejandro Villanueva. But with the offseason release of veteran Ryan Harris, there is not a lock as a backup at tackle.

The incumbent is Chris Hubbard, who officially is listed as a “center/guard.” Matt Feiler has been part of the organization for 22 months but has been on the 53-man roster for a total of 10 days and has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Brian Mihalik spent the final three months of last season on the 53-man roster but rarely dressed for games and did not play in any.

Hawkins could have the highest ceiling of any of the backup tackle candidates. And with Villanueva's contract status up in the air, a starting gig could — potentially — be up for grabs in 2018.

Not that Hawkins is looking that far ahead.

He's just happy — smiling, of course — to be back participating in practice after being relegated to watching them last fall.

“This is a blessing just to be out here right now,” Hawkins said. “I just can't wait, Sitting out a year really opens your eyes how fast it can be gone. I'm just thankful that I'm back here now.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.