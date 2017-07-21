Five things to watch as Steelers look to put dramatic offseason behind them at training camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six months after their Super Bowl hopes ended, the Steelers will conclude an offseason that was more dramatic than a Meryl Streep performance, particularly for a team coming off an AFC championship game appearance.

There was Ben Roethlisberger's flirtation with retirement, Martavis Bryant's reinstatement from suspension, Lawrence Timmons' departure to the Miami Dolphins and Landry Jones getting a multi-year contract while Le'Veon Bell did not.

And, of course, the death of team patriarch Dan Rooney.

Most players, coaches, scouts and staffers put memories of the 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in storage months ago. The calendar officially flips to a new season Thursday when the Steelers report to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp.

When business resumes, the Steelers will hear more questions than Alex Trebek does on a nightly episode of Jeopardy.

Some of the smaller ones:

Will rookie James Conner, owner of one of the hottest selling jerseys in the country, make it through camp after missing much of the offseason with a hamstring injury?

Will Jones hold off rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Dobbs for the backup quarterback spot?

Which undrafted free agent or late-round draft pick will become the training camp darling?

Will the Steelers get a payout for drafting a long snapper in the sixth round?

Those, however, are the appetizer to a much larger menu of issues that face the Steelers on the eve of training camp.

Will there be any holdouts?

The biggest story on Thursday won't be about any of the 88 players expected to report to St. Vincent, but the two who might not.

For vastly different reasons, running back Le'Veon Bell and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva could be no-shows when training camp begins.

Since Bell couldn't secure a long-term contract and hasn't signed his $12.12 million franchise tender, he could be absent for a portion of camp — not so much as a protest but as a way to protect his body from injury.

Bell rarely gets hit in training camp practices and has limited carries in preseason games, yet he could choose to work out on his own rather than roast in the sun with his teammates. Yes, it would be a selfish move, but Bell has shown he can rebound without much practice. Last year, away from his teammates while serving a three-game suspension, he rushed for 144 yards in his first game back.

Don't be surprised if Bell signs his tender late in camp and joins the Steelers shortly before the season opener.

Villanueva also has an unsigned contract, yet the Steelers control his rights for two more seasons. As an exclusive rights free agent, Villanueva has been hoping to get a long-term contract that is commensurate for a starting left tackle, a highly paid position. His only leverage is to hold out even though the Steelers don't negotiate with players not in camp.

Villanueva attended every organized team activity and all three days of minicamp, a sign he could report on time and trust that the Steelers will give him a fair deal before the season opener.

Is there enough depth at inside linebacker?

The Steelers did a curious thing after Lawrence Timmons left as a free agent and Dont'a Hightower turned down their offer and returned to New England.

Nothing.

They didn't sign a free agent for depth, and they didn't address the position in the draft. That shows the faith they have in former backup Vince Williams, who will step into Timmons' right inside linebacker spot. Williams hasn't started full time since 2013, his rookie season, when he started 11 times.

Williams capably filled in last year when Ryan Shazier was injured early in the season, but it was a bit surprising the Steelers didn't try to add another role player.

L.J. Fort, Steven Johnson and Tyler Matakevich enter camp as backups. Keith Kelsey and former Pitt player Matt Galambos were signed as undrafted free agents.

Who won't make the cut at wide receiver?

You could say the Steelers went overboard trying to address the No. 2 wide receiver position, and you wouldn't be incorrect.

Slot receiver Eli Rogers' 48 catches were the second-most by a Steelers receiver last year. With Martavis Bryant serving his season-long suspension, Sammie Coates had 21 catches — almost all coming in the first five weeks.

The Steelers weren't content with Bryant's return from inactivity and Coates' return from injury. They drafted USC's JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round and added former second-rounder Justin Hunter in free agency.

That's a crowded group even before factoring in returning receivers Cobi Hamilton, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Demarcus Ayers. In all, there are 11 receivers competing for, at most, six roster spots.

How does secondary shape up by going man-to-man?

After Tom Brady passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC title game, the Steelers realized they needed to balance their pass rush with more man-to-man coverage in the secondary.

Cameron Sutton was drafted in the third round, and converted receiver Brian Allen was taken in the fifth, while veteran Coty Sensabaugh was added in free agency. The Steelers believe left cornerback Artie Burns can build on his strong rookie season and play in single coverage. Ross Cockrell will be given every chance to hold onto his starting job on the right side.

A wild card is former second-round draft pick Senquez Golson, finally healthy after missing the past two seasons with injuries. Sutton also could play in the slot, although the Steelers used him strictly outside during OTAs and minicamp so he could gain familiarity with the defensive scheme.

Will T.J. Watt push James Harrison for a starting job?

Father Time may be undefeated, but Harrison has at least taken him to overtime.

The Steelers' career sack leader re-signed for two more years and turned 39 in the offseason. The longer he keeps playing the easier it is to forget he already has retired once, prior to the 2014 season.

Harrison showed no signs of slowing down late last season, starting the final six meaningful games. He led the Steelers with five sacks, had 2 1⁄ 2 more in the playoffs and drew the crucial holding penalty to deny a 2-point conversion — the difference in an 18-16 playoff win at Kansas City.

The Steelers drafted Watt with the No. 30 overall pick so they could one day pair him with Bud Dupree. Watt excelled in organized team activities and minicamp. A strong camp could put him in line for a starting job, giving the Steelers a chance to limit Harrison's workload early in the season — much the way they did in 2016.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.