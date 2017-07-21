Steelers training camp preview: Breaking down the offense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quarterbacks

7 Ben Roethlisberger — 6-foot-5, 240 pounds — At 35 and entering his 14th season, time is running out for his stated goal of four Super Bowl rings.

3 Landry Jones — 6-4, 225 — After proving he was adequate as a backup quarterback, Jones earned a new contract this offseason; Joshua Dobbs is on his heels, though.

5 Joshua Dobbs — 6-3, 216 — Steelers didn't use a fourth-round pick on a guy to be a third-stringer forever. He'll at very least get a year on the roster.

8 Bart Houston — 6-4, 235 — Had trouble holding on to the starting job for Paul Chryst at Wisconsin. He won't displace any of the above, so Houston is a camp arm hoping to impress.

Running backs

26 Le'Veon Bell — 6-1, 225 — When healthy, Bell's always been an elite back — now he's being paid like one. But can Bell finally make it through a 16-plus-game season?

30 James Conner — 6-1, 233 — Everyone knows Conner's story, and he's a hometown favorite. The odds-on choice to be the No. 2 RB, he'll be closely watched at camp.

45 Roosevelt Nix — 5-11, 248 — A special teams ace, Nix's roster spot is rather secure. But how much will he be part of the offense? Last summer, he took TE reps; will he again?

33 Fitzgerald Toussaint — 5-9, 204 — The incumbent as the No. 3 RB saw last year's backup (DeAngelo Williams) move on, but Conner looms large in fight for reps.

34 Knile Davis — 5-11, 227 — Kickoff returning and special teams could be Davis' key to sticking, but he also has some experience as an NFL running back.

38 Brandon Brown-Dukes — 5-8, 200 — The diminutive Mercyhusrt product keeps finding his way onto the roster again and again. He's never made the 53-man squad, though.

35 Trey Williams — 5-7, 200 — Part of his sixth organization since joining the league in 2015, Williams is quick but small. Look for him on kick returns.

39 Terrell Watson — 6-1, 240 —The opposite type of Williams, the bruising Watson had a TD in his lone NFL game last year for the Philadelphia Eagles. He faces an uphill climb to make the roster.

Wide receivers

84 Antonio Brown — 5-10, 181 — Brown has a new contract and is entering the final season of his 20s. At some point, his pace of production has to slow — but probably not yet.

10 Martavis Bryant — 6-4, 211 — The talent is undeniable. The question marks remain. Bryant was sorely missed last season. He certainly is fun to watch at training camp.

17 Eli Rogers — 5-10, 187 — He was the Steelers' No. 2 WR last season. But with so much competition, nothing is assured in 2017.

19 JuJu Smith-Schuster — 6-1, 215 — The Steelers thought Smith-Schuster was too good to pass up in the second round. Will be interesting to see what his role is.

88 Darrius Heyward-Bey — 6-2, 210 — The well-liked veteran has carved out his niche on the roster, but with so much talent in the room, a scenario exists in which he isn't on it in 2017.

14 Sammie Coates — 6-1, 212 — Coates had the look of a star in the making through five games last season. After that, broken fingers rendered him effectively useless. Can he rebound?

82 Demarcus Ayers — 5-11, 190 — Ayers showed enough flashes as a rookie it'd seem difficult to keep him off the 2017 roster. But then again, who do you leave out?

11 Justin Hunter — 6-4, 203 — Hunter had only 10 catches last season, but his size and pedigree were appealing to the Steelers. Still, he'll need to find a way to set himself apart.

83 Cobi Hamilton — 6-2, 201 — Stepped up and filled in admirably when so much went wrong for the Steelers WR corps last season. But that might not be enough for him this year.

13 Canaan Severin — 6-2, 205 — Similar to Eli Rogers the year before, the Steelers thought highly enough of undrafted Severin to keep him around all last season after he was injured.

15 Marcus Tucker — 5-10, 190 — Tucker found ways to stick around on the practice squad last season, when he was a rookie from Division II Northern Michigan. Can he again, though?

Tight ends

81 Jesse James — 6-7, 261 — James in 2016 proved, by definition, that he can be a starting TE on a championship-caliber NFL team. Is there another step for him to take in 2017?

46 David Johnson — 6-2, 260 — Old reliable, trusted by his coaches and teammates. Johnson turns 30 and is in his ninth season, though. Can one of the rookies push him?

85 Xavier Grimble — 6-4, 261 — The skillset and raw athleticism showed some flashes in his first NFL action last season. The potential is there for even more.

80 Scott Orndoff — 6-4, 253 — A big-play threat at Pitt, Orndoff's path into the NFL more likely will come via blocking. He's an intriguing prospect to watch.

87 Phazahn Odom — 6-8, 251 — Odom will catch your eye at St. Vincent because of his size, and he'll make some plays. But is he strong enough to play (and block) at the NFL level?

Offensive linemen

53 Maurkice Pouncey — 6-4, 304 — The past five seasons, Pouncey has alternated between Pro Bowler and, in effect, not playing at all (injury). The Steelers hope that pattern ends now.

66 David DeCastro — 6-5, 316 — Last year at this time, suspense was building over whether he'd get a new contract. About $25 million later, he's a firmly entrenched Pro Bowler.

77 Marcus Gilbert — 6-6, 330 — While Pouncey and DeCastro are penciled in as Pro Bowlers every year they play, Gilbert doesn't carry the cache yet. But his reputation is building.

73 Ramon Foster — 6-5, 328 — The second-longest continuously tenured Steeler, the team's union rep and a former media-friendly award winner, Foster has built quite the legacy.

78 Alejandro Villanueva — 6-9, 320 — Villanueva has given the Steelers two seasons of above-average left tackle play for a bargain-basement price. Will he get a new deal this preseason?

67 B.J. Finney — 6-4, 318 — Finney proved last year he could be a viable swing backup on the interior offensive line. Can he fend off any challengers for the spot this year?

74 Chris Hubbard — 6-4, 295 — Formerly more of a backup on the inside, Hubbard became the No. 3 tackle last season, and was used as an extra tight end. He'll have competition this camp.

65 Jerald Hawkins — 6-6, 305 — The fourth-round pick was impressive at his rookie camp last year… in the two weeks he was healthy. Did he put the “redshirt year” to good use?

69 Brian Mihalik — 6-9, 302 — The Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva 2.0, Mihalik spent most of the 2017 season on the 53-man roster. He'll have to hold off Hawkins (and others) through camp.

71 Matt Feiler — 6-6, 330 — Feiler has been with the Steelers since September 2015 but only has spent a week on the active roster. He needs to have a good camp to stand out.

64 Ethan Cooper — 6-2, 322 — IUP alum was signed as an undrafted free agent after generating some buzz in the draft lead-up. He figures, at worst, to be a strong practice squad candidate.

76 Keavon Milton — 6-4, 320 — Last October, Milton joined the Steelers, his sixth organization in four seasons. Can he carve out enough of a niche at tackle to stick around?

62 Mike Matthews — 6-2, 300 — He has the bloodlines with a family full of NFL players. But does he have the size to play in the league himself?

68 Jake Rodgers — 6-6, 320 — With his fourth team in 27 months, Rodgers is eager to impress. He fits the profile of Steelers OL projects in recent years with his size and athleticism.

61 Kyle Friend — 6-2, 305 — Strong and joined by former and new teammate Tyler Matakevich as the only three-time captain in Temple history, Friend has some traits that make him worth watching.

Kicker

9 Chris Boswell — 6-2, 185 — Remember the Great Kicking Woes for the Steelers in 2015? No? That's because the reliable Boswell made you forget them.

Punter

4 Jordan Berry — 6-5, 195 — The only man to hold the Steelers' punter job for two consecutive full seasons under Tomlin, Berry improved in '16 over '15. His reward? No competition in camp.

Long snappers

49 Colin Holba — 6-4, 248 — The rarest of the NFL rare as the drafted long snapper, Holba of course will be a disappointment if he doesn't win the job and hold it for years to come.

46 Kameron Canaday — 6-4, 245 — Canaday had a rocky first three regular-season games of his NFL career last September for Arizona. But he was regarded well enough to push Holba.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.