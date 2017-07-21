Steelers training camp preview: Breaking down the defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Defensive ends

97 Cameron Heyward – 6-5, 295 — Heyward missed time because of injury for the first time in his NFL career last season, so it will be good to see him on the fields healthy.

91 Stephon Tuitt – 6-6, 303 — The biggest storyline of camp for Tuitt is whether he gets a contract extension. If he does, it will be for a boatload of money.

94 Tyson Alualu – 6-3, 304 — An upgrade over Ricardo Mathews, who himself was an upgrade over Cam Thomas as the Steelers' top veteran backup defensive lineman.

96 L.T. Walton – 6-5, 305 — Walton gradually has worked himself into the rotation since being drafted in 2015. He seems to have a 2017 role secured.

95 Johnny Maxey – 6-5, 283 — Last season as an undrafted rookie from Mars Hill, Maxey improbably made the active roster and even played a snap in a playoff game.

65 Lavon Hooks – 6-3, 312 — The Steelers keep bringing back Hooks in the hopes he can develop into something. There's some pedigree.

62 Francis Kallon – 6-5, 295 — The Steelers used one of their predraft visits to meet with Kallon, so there is obvious interest. Can he impress at St. Vincent?

64 Christian Brown – 6-3, 295 — The WVU product comes with a reputation for athleticism for a man his size. He'll be looking to somehow stand out among a crowded mix.

61 Nelson Adams – 6-3, 287 — An undrafted rookie free agent with quite a hill to climb to make it to relevant roster contention. But the Steelers did sign him immediately after the draft.

Defensive tackles

79 Javon Hargrave – 6-2, 305 — Hargrave has been one of the Steelers' better draft picks in the past few years, a third-rounder entering his second season firmly entrenched.

93 Daniel McCullers – 6-7, 352 — All but called out by his position coach on the team website last month, McCullers might be running out of time in Pittsburgh. He needs a good camp.

69 Roy Philon – 6-3, 291 — Philon originally was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He keeps getting cut loose and brought back again.

Outside linebackers

48 Bud Dupree – 6-4, 269 — Dupree's ascension to stardom could come in 2017, assuming it comes at all, of course. But just having him healthy in Latrobe is an improvement over 2016.

92 James Harrison – 6-0, 242 — This just has to be the final season for the great Harrison, the year he (permanently) loses his starting job … right? Right?!

90 T.J. Watt – 6-4, 252 — Even if Watt doesn't win a record three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards like his brother, he still could be a dynamic pass rusher for years to come.

55 Arthur Moats – 6-0, 246 — Moats has been a model teammate and community member for three-plus years. He's entering the final year of his contract looking for an on-field role.

56 Anthony Chickillo – 6-3, 255 — Chickillo has been OK in spot duty, and he tends to stand out in training-camp settings. But at a crowded position, he'll be looking to make a splash in Latrobe.

99 Keion Adams – 6-2, 245 — An intriguing pick late in the draft, Adams has some attributes that could be fun to watch during the preseason. He has quite the depth chart to scale, though.

41 Farrington Huguenin – 6-4, 268 — The best name on the team, the former teammate of Dupree has upside. He was injured in Dolphins camp last season.

Inside linebackers

50 Ryan Shazier – 6-1, 230 — Although perhaps not with consistency (injuries are a big reason why), Shazier has been the dynamic playmaker the Steelers drafted him to be.

98 Vince Williams – 6-1, 233 — Much attention will be paid to Williams as he enters camp as a starter for the first time. There's pressure in replacing longtime staple Lawrence Timmons.

44 Tyler Matakevich – 6-1, 235 — Matakevich was the special teams stalwart he was expected to be as a rookie. Can he work his way into a regular role on the defense?

54 L.J. Fort – 6-0, 232 — Over the past 20 months, Fort has carved out a niche in the Steelers locker room. But can he hold off younger players for his role?

51 Steven Johnson – 6-1, 237 — On his second one-year contract with the Steelers, Johnson hopes to remain healthy this time. Where does he fit?

46 Matt Galambos – 6-1, 239 — Three-year starter at middle linebacker for Pitt profiles as the type coaches will appreciate. But it's a deep depth chart to navigate.

57 Keith Kelsey – 6-0, 233 — Yet another tackling machine in college whose measurables don't project well to the NFL, Kelsey also could prove a positive presence on the practice field.

Safeties

23 Mike Mitchell – 6-1, 221 — Hard to believe Mitchell is entering his fourth season with the Steelers and his ninth in the league. He hasn't missed a game since coming to Pittsburgh.

28 Sean Davis – 6-1, 202 — Part of what — one year in — appears to be a fabulous draft class, Davis was everything the Steelers could have asked as a rookie.

21 Robert Golden – 5-11, 202 — Golden's tenure as a starter lasted only a few weeks. But there's no shame in the role he has earned as a versatile top backup and special teams captain.

37 Jordan Dangerfield – 5-11, 199 — It's likely no one had played more preseason snaps for the Steelers on defense the past three years than Dangerfield. He finally cracked the 53-man in 2016.

30 Daimion Stafford – 6-1, 218 — A quiet pickup late in the spring, Stafford started eight games for Dick LeBeau's Titans defense the past two years. Will be interesting to see what his role is.

42 Jacob Hagen – 6-3, 205 — Hagen was a practice squad regular last season. Now he's hoping prove he can be part of the 53-man discussion.

39 Terrish Webb – 5-10, 190 — Another undrafted Pitt player, the Clairton product is a developmental prospect whom local fans will have their eyes on at camp.

Cornerbacks

25 Artie Burns – 6-0, 197 — Burns has so far proven to be a solid first-round pick and the possible young, long-term No. 1 CB the Steelers have been seeking for a long time.

31 Ross Cockrell – 6-0, 191 — Cockrell has been everything the Steelers could have asked for and more since he was a waiver claim in 2015. But he wasn't given a contract extension this spring.

22 William Gay – 5-10, 187 — Now entering his 11th season, Gay had his role diminished last year. He has plenty of young challengers to fend off this camp.

20 Cameron Sutton – 5-11, 188 — Sutton is one of the players to watch most at camp because his possible role is so in flux. Look for him to return punts.

24 Coty Sensabaugh – 5-11, 187 — Sensabaugh had an interesting 2016 (two teams, big contract, twice let go), but he has a track record of being a solid veteran cornerback.

27 Senquez Golson – 5-9, 176 — First and foremost, Golson needs to stay healthy. If that happens, can he show second-round pick talent? Or has his opportunity passed by?

29 Brian Allen – 6-3, 215 — Another cornerback drafted, Allen is viewed more as a long-term, high-ceiling prospect than a 2017 contributor. But, oh, the potential.

35 Brandon Dixon – 5-11, 203 — The Steelers signed Dixon to the practice squad in December, his seventh organization over a 28-month span since being a 2014 sixth-round pick.

40 Mike Hilton – 5-9, 184 — A teammate of Golson's at Ole Miss, Hilton spent time with three organizations last season after going undrafted. He likely is only a candidate for the slot.

38 Greg Ducre – 5-10, 183 — Ducre has raw physical tools. But he only has played in nine regular-season games over three seasons. Has an uphill climb.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.