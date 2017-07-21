Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Ready for Steelers' training camp? James Harrison is

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker James Harrison leaves the field after losing to the Patriots in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

Updated 9 minutes ago

The Steelers report to training camp in less than a week, and their first practice is a week away.

Are you ready for some football?

You can bet ageless Steelers linebacker James Harrison is.

Harrison, 39, is entering his 15th season – 14th with the Steelers.

He is known as a physical freak, thanks to his insane work ethic. He commonly posts his workouts to his Instagram account – and draws tens of thousands of views.

The NFL has taken notice, of course, and – according to Harrison – has drug tested him three times this offseason alone.

Here is a sampling of Harrison's top workouts.

Danneyball 7-0 beating @vinnywill98 and I gave @goldenb0y21 @spoonjones56

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

My attempt at 39 plates plus sled... 1,800lbs plus

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Glute ham raises

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Sumo belt squats

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Speed work explosion

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

@theramonfoster @maurkicepouncey @goldenb0y21 you heard me..Don't touch it, Let me die under if I don't get it!

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Banded raises

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

