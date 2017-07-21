Ready for Steelers' training camp? James Harrison is

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers report to training camp in less than a week, and their first practice is a week away.

Are you ready for some football?

You can bet ageless Steelers linebacker James Harrison is.

Harrison, 39, is entering his 15th season – 14th with the Steelers.

He is known as a physical freak, thanks to his insane work ethic. He commonly posts his workouts to his Instagram account – and draws tens of thousands of views.

The NFL has taken notice, of course, and – according to Harrison – has drug tested him three times this offseason alone.

Here is a sampling of Harrison's top workouts.

Danneyball 7-0 beating @vinnywill98 and I gave @goldenb0y21 @spoonjones56 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

My attempt at 39 plates plus sled... 1,800lbs plus A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Glute ham raises A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Sumo belt squats A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Speed work explosion A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

@theramonfoster @maurkicepouncey @goldenb0y21 you heard me..Don't touch it, Let me die under if I don't get it! A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:03am PDT