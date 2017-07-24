Steelers to wear patch honoring late chairman Dan Rooney
The Steelers announced Monday that players will wear a patch on their jerseys this season to honor late chairman Dan Rooney.
Rooney died in April at age 84.
The patch will be adorned on the right side of players' jerseys and include a black-and-gold shamrock and DMR, which stands for Daniel Milton Rooney.
We will wear a patch on our jerseys this season to honor Dan Rooney.
Many players wore shamrocks with the Steelers logo to honor Rooney during Rooney's funeral.
"We wanted to have something my dad would be proud of and really called out parts of his life that were important to him," Steelers president Art Rooney II told the team's website. "The shamrock is something he would be happy about.
"I know he wouldn't want us to make too much of a fuss. I think wearing a jersey patch, he would be proud of that. It's a great way for all of us to remember what he meant to each one of us and what he meant to the organization."