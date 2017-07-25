Michael Vick the coach? Ex-Steelers QB to intern with Chiefs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eight years ago, Andy Reid gave quarterback Michael Vick his first shot at reviving a dormant career.

Perhaps it's only fitting Reid also is the first coach to give Vick his first shot at what he hopes is the next phase of his career: coaching.

Vick has joined the Chiefs for training camp, as he's serving the team as a coaching intern throughout their tenure in St. Joseph, Mo., for the next three weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Vick, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, revived his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after serving time in prison for dogfighting, as he played for Reid from 2009-12. He also played for the Steelers in 2015.

During his time under Reid, Vick went 18-16 as a starter and threw for 8,769 yards, 52 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

“Andy was great. He was like a mentor,” Vick said in a podcast with ESPN's Adam Schefter. “He was a guy you could talk with about anything that came up.”

Vick recently spoke about his desire to coach one day.

“The priority for me is to continue to help kids, and at some point, if I could coach one day or be an ambassador for somebody, that's a great opportunity, too,” Vick said in the podcast.

“I think my heart is really into teaching the game of football. I feel like I've learned so much from so many great coaches over the years.”

Vick said coaching the higher levels of football was a particularly attractive proposition to him, just because he's been through so much in his career.

“I don't want to bottle up a lot of knowledge,” Vick said. “I really couldn't relay the messages I want to relay to a high school kid because ... you can't be as complex. I get that.

“On the collegiate level, on the professional level, you can express ideas, you can go into details and you can coach harder. That's what I want to do. I'd love to coach in the NFL one day.”

Vick said he'd love to be a position coach one day and work his way up.

“I would definitely love to work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete. It's another way to chase a championship,” he told Schefter. “I'm not done by any means. I didn't get the championship when I was playing, so maybe I'll get lucky one year.”

The Chiefs regularly have coaching interns during training camp. Last year, the Chiefs had six former players — Chris Naeole, Samie Parker, Cory Peoples, Jody Owens, Mikal Smith and Nick Akaunaki — in camp to participate as interns.

All six were a part of the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship, which was established in 1987 to provide NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of coaches yearly.

A record 187 minority coaches took part in the program last year, and more than 1,800 minority coaches have been tutored by the program since its creation.

Three current NFL head coaches are graduates of the program: the Steelers Mike Tomlin, Cleveland's Hue Jackson, Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis.