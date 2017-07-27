Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers sign Villanueva to new four-year contract
Joe Rutter | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
The Steelers Al Villanueva blocks for Eli Rogers against the Browns Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 14 minutes ago

On the day the Steelers reported to training camp at St. Vincent College, they signed left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a four-year contract that runs through the 2020 season, ending one potential holdout situation.

Villanueva's contract is for $24 million according to an industry source.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who has not signed his franchise tender, had not reported to training camp as of Thursday afternoon.

Villanueva was considered a potential holdout because he had not signed his exclusive rights tender of $615,000.

Villanueva has started the past one and a half seasons at left tackle for the Steelers. He was part of an offensive line that held opponents to 21 sacks last year, second-fewest in the NFL.

