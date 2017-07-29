Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Stephon Tuitt focused on joining NFL's elite
Chris Adamski | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt works on his technique during practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.

Updated less than a minute ago

Stephon Tuitt insists he isn't concerning himself with the contract extension he's due this summer, nor in the large amount of money that surely would be part of one.

An eight-figure signing bonus? Tuitt has an even gaudier number he's more focused on.

“I want double-digit sacks,” the defensive end said after the training camp-opening walkthrough earlier this week.

“And I know I can get it. It's easy for me to do it.”

Whoa.

The team's leader last season, James Harrison, had a mere five. No Steelers player has recorded double-digit sacks in seven years (Harrison and LaMarr Woodley in 2010), and only eight players in the AFC collected as many as 10 sacks last season. Just three AFC defensive ends did.

Tuitt himself has totaled barely double-digit sacks over his three-year career (11½) with a career high of 6½ (in 2015).

So why is Tuitt so confident it will be “easy” for him can bring down an opposing quarterback 10 times (or more) this season?

“Because I believe I can,” the 24-year-old said, using more of a matter-of-fact tone than one of bravado. “I believe it is. And I showed it last year; I've just got to finish. So that's why I believe it's easy.”

For proof it could be easy, Tuitt had 20 12 sacks in 28 career starts at Notre Dame, a pace that equates to almost 12 in a 16-game span.

Tuitt said last season, per the charting done by defensive line coach John Mitchell, he had 12 missed tackles — and 10 of them were when he had a hand on the quarterback in the backfield.

“I got better at getting to the quarterback — but I have just got to finish now,” Tuitt said. “If I landed all my sack (opportunities), I'm one of the top sacking guys in the NFL as an interior defensive lineman. So my goal now is just finishing.”

If Tuitt achieves his goal of 10-plus sacks this season, his value as an unrestricted free agency market would figure to skyrocket. That's just one of the reasons the Steelers would seek to sign him to an extension during this camp (the longstanding team policy is to not negotiate during the regular season).

Already one of the top young 3-4 defensive ends in the game (Pro Football Focus in May listed Tuitt as one of the league's top defensive lineman under 25 years old), adding pass-rush production statistics to his resume would further entrench Tuitt as a household name in league circles.

“Tuitt is a great player — and I think he can get double-digit sacks,” said Tuitt's camp roommate and fellow four-year veteran, linebacker Ryan Shazier. “We've got a defense that allows guys to showcase their abilities, and I think he's a guy who's going to be able to do that.”

Tuitt slipped to the second round of the 2014 draft (the Steelers took Shazier in the first) in part because of offseason hernia surgery that probably cost him a shot at the elevated guaranteed money of being a first-rounder.

At just 23 last season, he became the on-field leader of the defensive line when fellow defensive end Cameron Heyward missed the final seven games after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

“You really don't want that situation to be like that because (Heyward is) my boy,” Tuitt said. “But that helped me grow and I'm gonna be a better person for him when we start playing the games together. I'm more of a better veteran player now.”

Said Heyward, “He stepped up when we needed him to.”

Lofty expectations are being heaved on Tuitt, from internally and the outside. And if he fulfills them, Tuitt could be in line for a contract that includes a signing bonus comparable to the $15 million Heyward received from the Steelers while in a similar situation two years ago.

Elite defensive ends in recent years have commanded significant bonuses when they received contract extensions or signed with new teams (Muhammad Wilkerson with the Jets, Olivier Vernon with the Giants, J.J. Watt with the Houston Texans, for example).

“I'm not really paying attention to that right now,” Tuitt said. “I still got one more year on my contract and my goal this year is to win a Super Bowl.

“I have a chance to do something with the group of guys I came in with before I think about all this stuff that's going in …. I just want to be able to just say one thing about my four years here and that's make it to the Super Bowl and that I won that thing.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.