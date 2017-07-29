Steelers' Stephon Tuitt focused on joining NFL's elite

Stephon Tuitt insists he isn't concerning himself with the contract extension he's due this summer, nor in the large amount of money that surely would be part of one.

An eight-figure signing bonus? Tuitt has an even gaudier number he's more focused on.

“I want double-digit sacks,” the defensive end said after the training camp-opening walkthrough earlier this week.

“And I know I can get it. It's easy for me to do it.”

Whoa.

The team's leader last season, James Harrison, had a mere five. No Steelers player has recorded double-digit sacks in seven years (Harrison and LaMarr Woodley in 2010), and only eight players in the AFC collected as many as 10 sacks last season. Just three AFC defensive ends did.

Tuitt himself has totaled barely double-digit sacks over his three-year career (11½) with a career high of 6½ (in 2015).

So why is Tuitt so confident it will be “easy” for him can bring down an opposing quarterback 10 times (or more) this season?

“Because I believe I can,” the 24-year-old said, using more of a matter-of-fact tone than one of bravado. “I believe it is. And I showed it last year; I've just got to finish. So that's why I believe it's easy.”

For proof it could be easy, Tuitt had 20 1⁄ 2 sacks in 28 career starts at Notre Dame, a pace that equates to almost 12 in a 16-game span.

Tuitt said last season, per the charting done by defensive line coach John Mitchell, he had 12 missed tackles — and 10 of them were when he had a hand on the quarterback in the backfield.

“I got better at getting to the quarterback — but I have just got to finish now,” Tuitt said. “If I landed all my sack (opportunities), I'm one of the top sacking guys in the NFL as an interior defensive lineman. So my goal now is just finishing.”

If Tuitt achieves his goal of 10-plus sacks this season, his value as an unrestricted free agency market would figure to skyrocket. That's just one of the reasons the Steelers would seek to sign him to an extension during this camp (the longstanding team policy is to not negotiate during the regular season).

Already one of the top young 3-4 defensive ends in the game (Pro Football Focus in May listed Tuitt as one of the league's top defensive lineman under 25 years old), adding pass-rush production statistics to his resume would further entrench Tuitt as a household name in league circles.

“Tuitt is a great player — and I think he can get double-digit sacks,” said Tuitt's camp roommate and fellow four-year veteran, linebacker Ryan Shazier. “We've got a defense that allows guys to showcase their abilities, and I think he's a guy who's going to be able to do that.”

Tuitt slipped to the second round of the 2014 draft (the Steelers took Shazier in the first) in part because of offseason hernia surgery that probably cost him a shot at the elevated guaranteed money of being a first-rounder.

At just 23 last season, he became the on-field leader of the defensive line when fellow defensive end Cameron Heyward missed the final seven games after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

“You really don't want that situation to be like that because (Heyward is) my boy,” Tuitt said. “But that helped me grow and I'm gonna be a better person for him when we start playing the games together. I'm more of a better veteran player now.”

Said Heyward, “He stepped up when we needed him to.”

Lofty expectations are being heaved on Tuitt, from internally and the outside. And if he fulfills them, Tuitt could be in line for a contract that includes a signing bonus comparable to the $15 million Heyward received from the Steelers while in a similar situation two years ago.

Elite defensive ends in recent years have commanded significant bonuses when they received contract extensions or signed with new teams (Muhammad Wilkerson with the Jets, Olivier Vernon with the Giants, J.J. Watt with the Houston Texans, for example).

“I'm not really paying attention to that right now,” Tuitt said. “I still got one more year on my contract and my goal this year is to win a Super Bowl.

“I have a chance to do something with the group of guys I came in with before I think about all this stuff that's going in …. I just want to be able to just say one thing about my four years here and that's make it to the Super Bowl and that I won that thing.”