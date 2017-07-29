Steelers notebook: Artie Burns works 'to be the best' by shadowing Antonio Brown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Artie Burns conducted media interviews Saturday morning, it was surprising Antonio Brown was nowhere in sight. Given the way the second-year cornerback has covered the All-Pro receiver in practice, it wouldn't have shocked to see Burns following him around campus, too.

Burns' mission in the Steelers' first two training camp practices was to shadow Brown all across the Latrobe High School turf field. If a pass route took Brown deep, Burns was right there beside him. If Brown ran a short or intermediate route, same thing.

“I'm going to try to follow him as much as I can,” Burns said. “I want to be the best, so I've got to guard him to be the best. That's what I'm looking forward to.”

Coach Mike Tomlin concocted the idea of having Burns play exclusive man coverage against Brown, whose 481 catches since 2013 are the most in the NFL history over any four-year span.

“I'm just interested in creating a good environment geared toward competition,” Tomlin said. “Those two guys like to compete. I think it's contagious, and I think it turns others on.

“It helps cultivate the environment we're looking for.”

Still, the plan went off-script Friday and led to a potentially scary moment. Burns and safety Sean Davis closed in on Brown during a deep route in a supposed no-contact drill. They collided with Brown, who fell to the ground but quickly jumped to his feet.

Davis appeared to get the bigger hit on Brown, but Burns took the blame.

“I told him it was my fault,” Burns said. “I should have laid off a little bit, the impact would have been less. You don't want to hurt him. We definitely need him. We have to lay off a little bit.”

Burns said the daily matchups against Brown have been spirited, yet friendly.

“We crack a couple of jokes here and there, but we're focused on getting each other better,” Burns said. “He has helped me a get a lot better by covering him.”

As a rookie, Burns started 9 of 16 games, plus all three in the postseason, and finished with three interceptions and 13 passes defensed. This year, he'll be asked to do more press coverage as the Steelers transition away from a zone scheme.

Whether the Steelers can successfully apply more press coverage this season will be determined by how well Burns — and other defensive backs — deploy it during training camp.

“That's something I really want to work on,” Burns said. “I feel that's the best part of my game.”

Vicious cycle

William Gay's position as slot cornerback is being challenged with the addition of draft picks Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen, plus the return of Senquez Golson from his second season of inactivity.

“All I do is worry about trying to do my job, be the best I can be for the team, be the best leader,” Gay said. “I let all of that other stuff play out. You can't control that.”

Gay, 32, is entering his 11th season, 10 with the Steelers. He compared his situation to when he broke into the NFL with the Steelers in 2007 and Deshea Townsend was 32 and in his 10th season.

“I was a young guy, and you were probably asking DeShea the same question,” Gay said. “Now it came full circle to me, and I'm glad it did because I could not be getting asked this question. I could have been gone five years ago.”

Actually, Gay was gone five years ago. The 2012 season was the only one of his career he spent with the Arizona Cardinals. He re-signed with the Steelers in 2013 and has started 49 of 64 regular-season games.

Welcome back

It was a short stay on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for wide receiver Canaan Severin. He was activated Saturday and participated in the second camp practice.

Severin failed to complete the conditioning test Thursday on reporting day and left the field on a cart.

Wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee) is the only player remaining on the PUP list.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.