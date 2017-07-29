Inside the ropes: Steelers' receiving corps takes another hit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two days, two injuries to Steelers' draft picks.

On Saturday, a day after second-round wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a lower ankle injury, third-round cornerback Cameron Sutton didn't finish the second practice on Latrobe High School's turf surface.

Good thing improved weather will enable the Steelers to practice Sunday on grass at St. Vincent.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Sutton's was to the “lower body” and “doesn't appear to be significant.”

Tomlin said Smith-Schuster could be out “a number of days.”

• One day after the offense dominated the “Seven Shots” 2-minute drill, the defense responded by giving up only two scores on the seven attempts.

Justin Hunter, earning the first reps at No. 2 receiver for the second day in a row, made a leaping catch in double coverage for the only score with Ben Roethlisberger under center. Hunter also caught a fade pass from Roethlisberger but only had one foot in bounds.

Rookie Josh Dobbs had three plays to run the drill. His first attempt was tipped at the line, his second was a toss that tight end David Johnson ran in for a score, and linebacker L.J. Fort intercepted the third pass.

• Continuing to draw coverage from cornerback Artie Burns, Antonio Brown couldn't make a lunging fingertip catch down the sideline. On another play, Brown jumped offside and hesitated for a moment before deciding to keep running and see if anyone would notice. Landry Jones played along and flipped a completion to a wide-open Brown that elicited cheers from the crowd.

• Fans also responded when tight end Jesse James ran across the middle, then got behind cornerback Ross Cockrell near the sideline to make the grab of a Roethlisberger pass.

• Before Sutton left practice, he nearly had an interception of a Jones pass that was deflected by cornerback Greg Ducre. Ryan Shazier also had a potential interception sail through his hands, causing the Pro Bowl linebacker to let out a scream in disgust.

• West Virginia football coach Dana Holgorsen was an invited guest to watch practice from the sidelines. Holgorsen spent time chatting with Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. Perhaps Holgorsen was on hand to watch former Mountaineer Christian Brown, an undrafted defensive end with the Steelers.

• Not only was Hall of Famer Joe Greene in attendance, it was a reunion of sorts for the interior offensive line from the Super Bowl XL championship team. Standing together on the sideline were Jeff Hartings and former guards Kendall Simmons and Alan Faneca.

• The practice Sunday will be the first for the Steelers in pads. It's a moment Tomlin has waited for since the start of offseason workouts.

“We play football tomorrow,” Tomlin said.