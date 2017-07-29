Gorman: Putting on pads gives Watt a shot to shine

Mike Tomlin was downplaying, if not downright dismissive of any suggestion of standout play through the Steelers' first two training camp practices.

That's because it won't be until the Steelers put on the pads for the first time Sunday at St. Vincent that we will see real football, with live blocking and tackling.

“We take a significant step (Sunday), when we put on the pads and really get an opportunity to really evaluate these guys in a true football sense,” Tomlin said. “And we're ready for that.”

No one appears more ready — or excited — for the step to show what he can do in real football than outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers' first-round draft pick.

“You're in a helmet and shorts and a T-shirt for so long that you want to get out there and show the coach what you can do,” Watt said, “because it's not a real evaluation till you have the pads on.”

What is unusual is how Watt has been overshadowed by second-round pick Juju Smith-Schuster and third-rounder James Conner, social media stars who became Steeler Nation favorites. Conner's No. 30 is even the NFL's top-selling jersey.

But the Steelers are counting on Watt to be the impact player of this rookie class, and not just because of his draft status.

Jarvis Jones, the No. 1 pick in 2013, proved to be a monumental bust. James Harrison replaced him as the starter at right outside linebacker but is 39 years old and entering his 15th NFL season.

Watt is the heir apparent, and the Steelers are hoping he can be at least half the player his older brother J.J. is. Considering the Houston Texans end is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year with 76 career sacks, including 20.5 in 2012 and '14 ,half that production would be eye-popping.

“I think I can help a lot,” T.J. Watt said. “I think my skill set and what I was brought here to do was rush the passer, among many other things. I'm just trying to come out here each and every day and show people what I can do. It's one thing to do it in shorts and T-shirt and a helmet, but it's going to be more important as we progress this camp and get the pads on.”

While Watt wears a bull's-eye as a first-round pick (No. 30 overall), he also should come with a warning sign. He was recruited by Wisconsin as a tight end and didn't move to defense until 2015. Watt started only 14 games the past two seasons, but had 17 tackles for loss and 11 1⁄ 2 sacks in that span.

Watt is a work in progress, although he seems to be a quick learner with a knack for getting to the quarterback. And that's a priority for the Steelers, who had only 11 sacks through the first eight games last season before finishing ninth in the NFL, with 38.

“I'm always going to be developing my game and getting better as a linebacker, but there's always parts where I can improve,” Watt said. “I have been a linebacker for only three, three-and-a-half years — whatever it is now — and it's happened quickly but you have to adapt quickly to be successful in this league.”

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva raved about Watt during OTAs, complimenting his smarts, knowledge and “phenomenal” hand usage while calling him both “annoying” and “relentless.”

Watt hopes to be both for the Steelers, and the 6-foot-4, 252-pounder has impressed so far.

“I think he looked good,” Harrison said. “He was catching on to the defense well. He was doing some good things out there but that's in shells. We get to come out here and see what you do in pads.”

That's precisely how and when Watt plans to prove himself.

“To me, the most important thing is showing that I can affect all facets of the game,” Watt said. “I didn't come in here saying, ‘I'm just going to be a pass rusher or a run stopper.' I'm here to be a well-rounded Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker. That's my goal going into camp, and that's going to continue to get better throughout camp.”

Training camp can be cruel for first-round picks with high expectations, however, as cornerback Artie Burns learned last year when he injured his left quadricep on the fifth day of training camp.

After starting nine games as a rookie, Burns is shadowing All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown in practice and showing signs of becoming the shutdown corner the Steelers so desperately needed when they drafted him 25th overall in 2016.

Burns was asked Saturday what advice he would share with Watt. Burns' answer shouldn't be surprising: Just be the best.

“We expect the best out of him,” Burns said. “We took him first. That's what everybody expects out of everybody on the field, really: The best from him. That's what he should expect from himself.”

Watt is hoping that comes as naturally as his transition from tight end to linebacker did at Wisconsin. He's already in awe of training camp at St. Vincent — and the Steelers have yet to practice on Chuck Noll Field, going twice on the turf at Latrobe High School because of wet conditions.

“You see all the pictures of ex-Steelers and the old Super Bowl teams on the wall. It's awesome,” Watt said. “You see the fans sticking it out through the pouring rain to watch us practice, and that's a pretty cool thing. To see little kids' faces light up is a pretty cool moment for me.”

Watt spent the summer working out with his brothers J.J. and Derek, a fullback for the Chargers. They told him to keep his mouth shut, be a sponge and soak up as much information as possible.

“I'm not coming out here trying to be somebody I'm not,” T.J. Watt said. “I truly love the game of football, and that's why I'm trying to learn as much as possible and give Pittsburgh what they want in a draft pick.”

For the Steelers, that's someone who makes standout plays when it's time to put on the pads.

