Steelers' first practice with full pads takes toll

As the Steelers prepared to run their first practice play Sunday afternoon in the heat at St. Vincent, coach Mike Tomlin couldn't contain his enthusiasm.

“Yeahhh, tackle football!” Tomlin shouted at his players. “It's tackle football, boys!”

Aside from those February days in 2009 and '11 when Tomlin coached in the Super Bowl, the first day of training camp practice in pads probably is his favorite day on the calendar — perhaps even topping Christmas, his birthday and anniversary.

Ever since the Steelers' season ended in New England in late January, Tomlin has looked forward to this day. Organized team activities, minicamp and the first two days of training camp were necessary steps in this direction, but since the Steelers couldn't wear pads, it was football in shorts — not tackle football.

That changed Sunday when Tomlin put his players through a spirited two-and-a-half hour workout in which the ratcheted-up intensity was noticeable during one-on-one drills such as “backs-on-'backers” and 11-on-11 sessions such as “Seven Shots.”

“I didn't ask for that. I expected that,” Tomlin said. “That's just the nature of the game.”

So are injuries. And, not surprising for the first day of hitting, Steelers players headed to the sideline or trainer's room in droves.

Starting linebacker Vince Williams watched practice from the sidelines. He was soon joined by Mike Mitchell, who hobbled off early in the drill-opening “Seven Shots” session. Before practice ended, Keion Adams and Xavier Grimble left with heat-related issues. James Conner, an early star of the one-on-one matchup with linebackers, departed with a shoulder injury. Senquez Golson was carted off with a leg injury. Scott Orndoff also didn't finish.

Late in the day, perhaps noticing the injury rate, Tomlin ordered his players to remove their pads before completing one final set of repetitions.

“We do our very best to work hard to get better,” Tomlin said, “but at the same time do things to allow us to keep as many guys as healthy as we can so they can log the snaps necessary to improve.”

Tomlin was at his most vocal during the matchup pitting running backs against linebackers. After Bud Dupree buzzed past rookie tight end Phazahn Odom, Tomlin chided the young player.

“I don't mind you losing, but don't get beat,” Tomlin said. “Don't let him out-tempo you.”

They tried the drill again, with Dupree scoring another victory.

Conner held his own against several linebackers, including Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier. This prompted Tomlin to issue a challenge to his defensive players.

“I like that 3-0,” he yelled, referring to Conner's No. 30 uniform number. “You all tell me who wants a part of 3-0?”

When Dupree got his chance, he used a swim move to get past Conner.

“Come on, Bud, treat him like a rookie, Bud,” Tomlin said, laughing.

If Dupree had extra pep in his step, it's because he missed nearly all of the 2016 training camp with a core muscle injury that required surgery and kept him out half the season.

Dupree acknowledged the increased intensity and said bragging rights were at stake.

“Everybody gets to hit somebody,” he said. “If you say you're going to run somebody over, we're really going to see if you can run me over or not. That's how it is. If somebody says he's going to hit somebody, you're going to really see if he hits somebody.

“It just put a stop to all the talking.”

The practice also was important to defensive end Cameron Heyward, whose 2016 season was the opposite of Dupree's. Heyward had never missed a game in six seasons until injuring his pectoral muscle in the seventh game, a setback that ended his season.

“It feels like I've been on vacation too long,” Heyward said. “I feel like I want to get hit a little bit more because I feel like everybody owes me a little bit and needs to pick on me.”

Given the number of players who departed Sunday, that might not have been a wise strategy. After all, the Steelers have 15 more practices before breaking camp.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.