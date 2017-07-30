Steelers notebook: Tyler Matakevich seizes chances early in camp

With the free agency departure of Lawrence Timmons, there's a new starting inside linebacker this season for the Steelers.

That means there's a new No. 1 backup at inside linebacker, too. And the man who's earned it — at this point, at least — is Tyler Matakevich.

“It's huge,” the second-year former seventh-round pick said of filling in for injured Vince Williams at first-team “Buck” linebacker during team drills Sunday. “That's just the mentality I've had my whole life: If you get an opportunity, you've got to seize the moment and make the best out of it.

“Today, I got an opportunity to go out there with the ones, and I got to show them a little something of what I can do.”

A consensus All-American at Temple in 2015, the undersized Matakevich wasn't even assured of making the team during training camp last season. But the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Matakevich was one of the Steelers' top special teams players last season, appearing in all 19 games (including playoffs). He also got 19 defensive snaps.

At the first padded practice of camp, Matakevich was one of the top performers in the highly anticipated “backs on backers,” and he made the first tackle of 11-on-11 drills when he got into the backfield to bring down Fitzgerald Toussaint for a loss.

“I definitely feel like I've got the confidence, and I think that's everything,” Matakevich said. “You've got to have that confidence, you've got to have that will and that want to go out there and show everyone what you can do.”

Tomlin mum on contract

Asked if he has signed and finalized a contract extension, coach Mike Tomlin said, “I'm not ready to talk about that at this juncture.”

Tomlin is under contract through next season. Traditionally, the Steelers have given contract extensions to their coaches before the start of the penultimate season on their current deal.

Ben among those missing

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was not present at practice Sunday. Tomlin told assembled media it was an excused absence; minutes later, he told the NFL Network it was because a close friend of Roethlisberger's had passed away.

In addition to Williams and players who were previously known as injured (rookies JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cameron Sutton), safety Mike Mitchell, tight end Scott Orndoff and cornerback Senquez Golson were said by Tomlin to have suffered “soft tissue” injuries. Rookie linebacker Keion Adams and tight end Xavier Grimble left practice because of what Tomlin said was “heat-related illness.”

No update on Bryant

Martavis Bryant has not been cleared by the NFL to practice with the Steelers, and the receiver hasn't been spotted on the St. Vincent campus. The NFL maintains Bryant hasn't completed all of the steps necessary for full reinstatement following his season-long suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Asked if there was any word from the league on Bryant's updated status, Tomlin said, “None.”

